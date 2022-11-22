Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
fox56news.com
Lexington 'Food for Fines' drive is back
For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines. For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
fox56news.com
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
fox56news.com
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky’s evening forecast:...
fox56news.com
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
fox56news.com
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising.
fox56news.com
KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children dealing with trauma
The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going to KSP’s outreach program. KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children …. The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going...
fox56news.com
Nov. 25: America's top dog, record spending, and blankets
Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving
Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning weather forecast: 11/25/2022. A good Black Friday to all shoppers...
fox56news.com
Wild dine and dash survival story
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners. Wild dine and dash survival story. Local...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
fox56news.com
'Cram the Cruiser' food drive underway by Kentucky State Police
Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations. ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive underway by Kentucky …. Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations. Morning weather forecast: 11/25/2022. A good Black Friday...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 11/25/2022
A good Black Friday to all shoppers out there. The presence of some rain and drizzle may dampen the spirits of those leaving the stores with their Christmas bundle but temperatures should still be cooperative for a reasonably pleasant lead in to the weekend. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week...
fox56news.com
Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV
In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
fox56news.com
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded. Out &...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade
The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy’s Parade. The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays. Corbin wins. HTFN Two. HTFN Week 1. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and...
fox56news.com
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on …. Following a recent violent and racist assault...
