FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
fox56news.com
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded
Addelyn Benson with Kentucky Branded

Nov. 25: America's top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
fox56news.com
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees.
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising.
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park.
fox56news.com
Lexington 'Food for Fines' drive is back
For every 10 cans of food donated, individuals can receive $15 off parking fines.
fox56news.com
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials.
fox56news.com
'A sense of family:' Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
Paddy Wagon owner, Chuck Fields, hosts his annual Thanksgiving dinner, free, to his neighbors.
fox56news.com
KSP selling teddy bears, benefits go to children dealing with trauma
The Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold at a discounted price on Black Friday with all proceeds going to KSP's outreach program.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
fox56news.com
Nov. 25: America's top dog, record spending, and blankets
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky's evening weather forecast for November 25, 2022. Crowded GOP field for Kentucky governor could grow …. This week a crowded candidate field grew even...
WKYT 27
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare. People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County Marching Band performs in Macy's Parade
The marching band finally got to perform in the Thanksgiving parade after delays.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash.
WTVQ
Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released. Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife....
fox56news.com
Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving
Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel.
wymt.com
Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44. Blair Green scored seven points...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 11/25/2022
A good Black Friday to all shoppers out there. The presence of some rain and drizzle may dampen the spirits of those leaving the stores with their Christmas bundle but temperatures should still be cooperative for a reasonably pleasant lead in to the weekend.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
