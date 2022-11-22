MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people had to be rescued from a grain bin in Arkansas after one of them became trapped Tuesday. Osceola Fire said rescue crews were called to the scene on Highway 140 in Etowah, Arkansas, just before 9 a.m. about a man who was trapped in a grain bin. Rescue Crews from across the area joined in, as well as two helicopters. Hills Plumbing also joined to assist by sucking grain out from around the man inside.

