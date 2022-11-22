Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Two teenagers shot and killed in eastern Arkansas, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two teenagers were killed in Forrest City. A 17-year-old, Jerrick Holder, was found shot in his chest and near a home on West Franklin Avenue. Holder was taken by private vehicle to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Later that...
Kait 8
PICKUP CHANGE-UP: City collection schedules amid Thanksgiving holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For those expecting a big feast this Thanksgiving, you might want to be ready to have the garbage cans full for some time. The city of Jonesboro offices will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving, meaning the sanitation schedule has changed:
Kait 8
Kait 8
Craighead County I-555 lanes to see new traffic pattern
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, traffic will shift lanes on Tuesday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, on Nov. 29 the southbound lane of traffic will shift to the newly constructed southbound lanes. “Once traffic is divided into one lane in each direction in the...
Kait 8
Affidavit: Inmate punched, slammed jailer’s head into wall
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County inmate faces new charges after investigators said he punched a jailer in the mouth and then slammed his head into a concrete wall. District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 67-year-old Roger Lenderman with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.
KTLO
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
mdmh-conway.com
Boil order issued following massive leak
Monete, Arkansas – The city of Monette has been given a boil order. According to the city’s Facebook page, the leak on Virginia Avenue caused the water services to be shut off for the entire region. Photos uploaded on the city’s Facebook page showed workers on the problem...
localmemphis.com
Two people injured after man got trapped in grain bin in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people had to be rescued from a grain bin in Arkansas after one of them became trapped Tuesday. Osceola Fire said rescue crews were called to the scene on Highway 140 in Etowah, Arkansas, just before 9 a.m. about a man who was trapped in a grain bin. Rescue Crews from across the area joined in, as well as two helicopters. Hills Plumbing also joined to assist by sucking grain out from around the man inside.
Kait 8
DTF: 7 pounds of meth stored near daycare, woman arrested
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - DTF agents arrested a Corning woman after they reported finding more than 7 pounds of meth in a storage unit near a daycare. A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge 32-year-old Christa Della Lee Denson with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia with enhanced penalties of proximity to certain facilities.
Kait 8
Home burglary ends with one shot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot. According to a Tuesday news release from the Paragould Police Department, officers responded to the 800-block of Wilson Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, regarding an aggravated residential burglary. When they arrived, they found one...
