A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Sister of Walmart shooting victim said he had just clocked in for work
The sister of one of the victims shot at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday night said he had just clocked in for work when he was suddenly shot.
New this holiday season: 100 tiny elf doors hidden throughout Downtown Norfolk
Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It's a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.
WAVY News 10
Newport News Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Thanksgiving Day, enjoy the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series in Newport News throughout the 2022 holiday season. NlightN, pronounced “enlighten”, will feature three main light-filled events. Celebration in Lights. This is the 30th season of Celebration in Lights. The Newport News...
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NBC12
Police find missing Chesterfield man with Autism
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found a missing man with Autism. Police say Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.
WAVY News 10
Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass …. WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update | November 23, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater...
13newsnow.com
Man who lost wife in 2019 Virginia Beach shooting talks healing from trauma
After the scene in Chesapeake clears, we can't forget how trauma for the victims' families lingers. Many people can identify with that, including in Hampton Roads.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
Officials have identified the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting on Tuesday night. Police did not release the name of 16-year-old who also died.
NBC12
Va. Walmart shooting: Live updates
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As new information about the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake unfolds, you can watch live updates in the video player above. During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.
‘He loved cars’: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. Ronnie Sneed, 38, was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Virginia Beach Parents speak out after accusing daycare teacher for slapping their one-year-old
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Parents, Kaitlyn Price and James Delauny, said a daycare worker slapped their one-year-old son in the face. They said the incident happened on Friday at Haygood KinderCare in Virginia Beach. A spokesperson for the daycare said the teacher was immediately fired. One-year-old Jack...
Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
