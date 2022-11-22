ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 25

Lots of folks off for a few days … as we continue to celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday Season … We celebrated yesterday, a wonderful time with our immediate family … An active, beautiful young lady about 18 months old kept everyone on their toes … A fun time … and the food was delicious…
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
SHALLOTTE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Providing service and friendship

LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS 17

Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy