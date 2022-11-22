Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
Here are three things to know for Sunday, Nov. 27:. 1. Elizabethtown Christmas Parade: Today, 4 p.m., downtown, followed by tree lighting at 5 p.m. (. 2. Community Information Meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Riegelwood Community Park Center, 142 Waccamaw Road, Riegelwood. Sponsored by N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination. (READ MORE)
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
Operation Turkey touches thousands in Cumberland County through giving away Thanksgiving meals
A tradition to help feed the homeless and less fortunate comes to Fayetteville for its seventh year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
bladenonline.com
Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change
The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 25
Lots of folks off for a few days … as we continue to celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday Season … We celebrated yesterday, a wonderful time with our immediate family … An active, beautiful young lady about 18 months old kept everyone on their toes … A fun time … and the food was delicious…
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
DONNIE DOUGLAS: A monumental move, a peaceful place
Perhaps because I was born up north, figuratively at least, I never shared the connection to the Confederacy that so many of those with whom I
Collards, crafts offered at A Very Local Holiday Festival
All the heavy frost we have recently seen blanketing our landscapes definitely suggests winter is coming and ushering in the Christmas season.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years. WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
Providing service and friendship
LAURINBURG — Susan Oxendine, a Native American of the Lumbee Tribe, is the owner and operator of the Scrubs Club in Laurinburg and she says meeting new people and having the ability to provide service solutions for the community are two very important factors to her. “I enjoy meeting...
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
One shot at N.C. car wash hours before Thanksgiving
Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot.
Blood drive in memory of Erica Parks schedule for Dec. 16
LUMBERTON — The public is asked to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season to honor one of Robeson Community College’
WITN
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
Comments / 1