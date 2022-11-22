ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked bag at JFK airport

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHSLS_0jKHhLWT00

Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo.

So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently spotted a cat inside one traveler's luggage as it passed through the security scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agent was "shocked," the TSA said on Tuesday.

Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for TSA, recounted the agent's unusual find in an anecdote posted to Twitter . It accompanied a photo of a dark suitcase that was not completely zipped shut. Peeking out from opening were orange hairs that, Farbstein explained, belonged to the pet that was ultimately discovered inside.

A cat was detected inside someone's checked bag as it passed through the security scanner at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a TSA spokesperson said. @TSA_Northeast / Twitter

"A @TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at @JFKairport after it went through the X-ray unit," Farbstein wrote, adding that the traveler said the cat "belonged to someone else in his household."

Farbstein's tweet concluded with a pun to confirm the cat was unharmed and at home.

"On the bright side, the cat's out of the bag and safely back home," it said.

Later, the official TSA Twitter account posted two additional photos from the unlikely animal encounter. One showed the JFK Airport agent pulling open the suitcase to find a furry creature curled up along one edge. The other was a still taken from the X-ray machine, where a cat's bright red silhouette is clearly visible inside the luggage.

"This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, 'Come on, meow!'" the account tweeted .

A cat seen on X-ray machines is not the most outrageous find that TSA officers have reported recently. Earlier this month, an officer stationed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport flagged a carry-on bag at the security station and, upon further inspection, found a gun stashed inside a raw chicken packed into the luggage.

Other strange discoveries by TSA officers across the country include a chainsaw confiscated in New Orleans, a "meth burrito" confiscated in Houston, and a deodorant container full of bullets confiscated in New Jersey.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Orange Striped Cat Found By TSA Agents In Checked Bag At Airport

When the bag went through the X-ray, the alarm sounded. According to 1010 Wins, “Transportation Security Administration then alerted the airline who contacted the traveler.”. It’s possible the cat climbed inside the bag and accidentally got zipped inside.
BBC

US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller

US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
WDW News Today

Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Invasive Giant African Snail Discovered In Luggage At Atlanta Airport

Bringing home souvenirs after an exciting vacation away is one of the best ways to hold on to some of the memories made along your journey. While some souvenirs, such as postcards and T-shirts, have managed to stand the test of time, others are a bit more controversial. One traveler at an Atlanta airport learned this the hard way after an unexpected passenger was found inside her luggage.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

TSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport

TSA agents at JFK airport got quite the surprise when they found a live cat trapped inside a suitcase. Tufts of orange fur jutting out of the not-quite-closed bag caught the attention of one of the agents. As the suitcase went through the X-ray unit, it became clear that they had a feline stowaway on their hands. After the passenger was paged, he said it belonged to someone else in his house, unaware it had decided to join him on his trip."We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find," the TSA tweeted. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedFamily and ‘stranger’ celebrate Thanksgiving together after iconic 2016 text mix-upKim Kardashian tells daughter North about the night she was conceived
The Independent

TSA X-ray reveals live cat was trapped in checked luggage at JFK airport

TSA officials have revealed how a cat was discovered in – and safely removed from – a checked luggage bag at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.On Tuesday, officials said that the checked bag was being examined by the TSA as it was going from JFK to Atlanta, Georgia. The bag was headed to Atlanta for a connecting flight to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida.After the luggage underwent a X-ray machine at the airport’s security station, it was flagged and taken aside, which is when an orange tabby was found inside it. The pet was then rescued. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
Field & Stream

TSA Finds Handgun Inside Chicken at Florida Airport

In 2021, TSA agents confiscated some strange things—a chainsaw, a breakfast burrito loaded with meth, and a belt buckled that was actually a Charter Arms .22 derringer. This year is not a whole lot different. A number of weird items have turned up including a gun-toting chicken. On September 27, Agents at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport found a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken. The traveler was headed from Florida to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. TSA did not disclose the traveler’s name, what type of handgun was seized, or whether it was loaded. They did note that the gun was wrapped in paper or plastic and that bird was a Kikiri Quirch brand baking chicken.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy