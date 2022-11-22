Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Cocoa Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:57 EST on Friday, 25 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,463.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2061, 99.98% below its average volume of 17288715.09. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
via.news
Silver Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 25 November, Silver (SI) is $21.32. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 36145, 99.99% below its average volume of 15660430163.02. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 25 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.97. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 213830349, 90.47% below its average volume of 2243815088.38. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:06 EST on Thursday, 24 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.90. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.469% up from its 52-week low and 2.335% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,896.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 614, 99.99% below its average volume of 5793887937.45. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Thursday, 24 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.31% up from its 52-week low and 8.443% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Ross Stores Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped by a staggering 18.39% in 5 sessions from $97.93 to $115.94 at 15:21 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,536.02. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.53% up from its 52-week low and 10.74% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Fair Isaac Corproation Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE: FICO) rose by a staggering 31.2% in 21 sessions from $447.58 to $587.22 at 13:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.31% to $15,594.11, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Fair...
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 29.69% in 5 sessions from $48.34 at 29.69, to $62.69 at 13:43 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Slides By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 20.86% in 10 sessions from $5.32 at 2022-11-17, to $4.21 at 15:11 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Novavax Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slid by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $22.14 at 2022-11-10, to $17.03 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 25 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,614.90. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.28% up from its 52-week low and 1.35% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.79% for the last session’s close. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 25 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.99. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.3% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 3.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
A struggling stock price doesn't always mean investors should abandon the company.
via.news
MVB Financial Corp. And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF), H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
These stocks suffered in 2022. And they have reason to rebound.
via.news
Liberty Media Stock Was Up By 11.38% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Liberty Media (LSXMB) rising 11.38% to $46.01 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36. Liberty Media’s last close was $46.01, 20.85% under its 52-week high of $58.13. Why is Liberty Media Stock Going Up?. During the recent bull market,...
via.news
IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
Comments / 0