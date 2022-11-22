ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 25 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.97. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 213830349, 90.47% below its average volume of 2243815088.38. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Copper Futures Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 25 November, Copper (HG) is $3.67. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 27275, 99.99% below its average volume of 16029184135.28. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,536.02. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.53% up from its 52-week low and 10.74% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.
Bilibili Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose by a staggering 29.52% in 21 sessions from $9.52 to $12.33 at 19:37 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.33,...
EUR/GBP Down Momentum With A 12% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 12.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 24 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.766% up from its 52-week low and 6.94% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
CBOE Over 4% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.46% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.34. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.1% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 6.61% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
PetroChina Stock Slides By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:55 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,545.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. PetroChina’s...
Ross Stores Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped by a staggering 18.39% in 5 sessions from $97.93 to $115.94 at 15:21 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
CBOE Holdings And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Pitney Bowes (PBI), CBOE Holdings (CBOE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Coupons.com Stock Up Momentum With A 28.89% Rise On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) rising 28.89% to $58.93 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $58.93, 72.23% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
Bilibili Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 4.29% down. Bilibili’s last close was $13.28, 81.8% below its 52-week high of $72.95. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) rising 0.99% to $13.28. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...

