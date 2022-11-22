Read full article on original website
via.news
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 25 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.97. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 213830349, 90.47% below its average volume of 2243815088.38. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Copper Futures Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 25 November, Copper (HG) is $3.67. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 27275, 99.99% below its average volume of 16029184135.28. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,536.02. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.53% up from its 52-week low and 10.74% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 25 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 36409358, 89.96% below its average volume of...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Up Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,440.23. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.48% up from its 52-week low and 30.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Bilibili Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) rose by a staggering 29.52% in 21 sessions from $9.52 to $12.33 at 19:37 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Bilibili’s last close was $12.33,...
via.news
EUR/GBP Down Momentum With A 12% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 12.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 24 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.766% up from its 52-week low and 6.94% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
CBOE Over 4% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.46% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, CBOE (VIX) is $20.34. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.1% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.32 and 6.61% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.78.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
via.news
PetroChina Stock Slides By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:55 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.41% to $15,545.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. PetroChina’s...
via.news
Ross Stores Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped by a staggering 18.39% in 5 sessions from $97.93 to $115.94 at 15:21 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Coupons.com And USD Partners LP On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Celsius Holdings, and Liberty Media. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 58.93...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 31.81% in 21 sessions from $7.67 at 2022-10-27, to $10.11 at 19:42 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
CBOE Holdings And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Pitney Bowes (PBI), CBOE Holdings (CBOE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Crescent Point Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares (CPG), Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX), Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher...
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Up Momentum With A 28.89% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coupons.com (COUP) rising 28.89% to $58.93 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32. Coupons.com’s last close was $58.93, 72.23% under its 52-week high of $212.21. About Coupons.com. Coupa Software Incorporated offers a cloud-based platform for managing business spending that...
via.news
Bilibili Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 4.29% down. Bilibili’s last close was $13.28, 81.8% below its 52-week high of $72.95. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) rising 0.99% to $13.28. NASDAQ jumped 0.99% to $11,285.32,...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Tractor Supply Company, Merck, Ulta Beauty
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Tractor Supply Company TSCO, Merck MRK and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend...
