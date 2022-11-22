Read full article on original website
Nikkei 225 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $28,345.99. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.85% up from its 52-week low and 4.14% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.93% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Thursday, 24 November, Copper (HG) is $3.63. Traditionally, copper is viewed as a cyclical commodity. When the economy is weak, demand tends to fall. However, when the economy is growing, demand can be strong. For instance, demand for copper increases when there are major infrastructure projects underway.
Silver Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 25 November, Silver (SI) is $21.32. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 36145, 99.99% below its average volume of 15660430163.02. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Down By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.83% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,667.98. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.16% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $108,846.00 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $112,612.00.
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $22.81 at 2022-10-26, to $16.54 at 14:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
JD.com Stock Up By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) jumped by a staggering 27.34% in 21 sessions from $41.04 at 2022-10-26, to $52.26 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.99% to $11,285.32, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. JD.com’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 19:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 25 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,518.80. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.39% up from its 52-week low and 10.85% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 24 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,227.00. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.1% up from its 52-week low and 4.91%...
Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 12.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Friday, 25 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $7.02. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 25321, 99.99% below its average volume of 5856635928.14. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Rises By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose by a staggering 31.81% in 21 sessions from $7.67 at 2022-10-27, to $10.11 at 19:42 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend.
TherapeuticsMD And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are TherapeuticsMD, Mizuho Financial Group, and Vodafone. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Riot Blockchain Stock 10.78% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumping 10.78% to $4.42 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 0.99% to $11,285.32. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $4.42, 89.21% below its 52-week high of $40.95. About Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain, Inc. and its affiliates focuses exclusively on...
Coupons.com And USD Partners LP On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Celsius Holdings, and Liberty Media. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 58.93...
Safety Insurance Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), The RMR Group (RMR), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Liberty Media And ARC Group Worldwide On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Liberty Media, Acorda Therapeutics, and Coupons.com. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Liberty Media (LSXMB)...
AT&T, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – AT&T (T), Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB), NL Industries (NL) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 AT&T (T) 19.09 0.47% 6.16% 2022-11-24 10:03:56. 2 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) 7.22 1.67% 5.76% 2022-11-10...
Liberty Media Stock Was Up By 11.38% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Liberty Media (LSXMB) rising 11.38% to $46.01 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36. Liberty Media’s last close was $46.01, 20.85% under its 52-week high of $58.13. Why is Liberty Media Stock Going Up?. During the recent bull market,...
XPO Logistics Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and XPO Logistics‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. XPO Logistics’s last close was $37.60, 57.27% below its 52-week high of $88.00. The last session, NYSE ended with XPO Logistics (XPO) rising 0.72% to $37.60. NYSE rose...
BankFinancial Corporation And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
