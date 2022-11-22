(VIANEWS) – On Wednesday morning, the GBP/USD exchange rate moved in a sideways direction as traders waited to see Federal Reserve minutes. The latest OECD report about the British economy was also well received by the pair. FOMC minutes aheadThe OECD released its carefully watched economic outlook Tuesday. According to the report, the British economy would be among the most underperforming in the G20 following Russia.

