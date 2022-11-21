Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
A Contemporary Architectural Masterpiece in Water Mill New York Overlooking Mecox Bay and The Atlantic Ocean on The Market for $43 Million
34 Cobb Isle Road Home in Water Mill, New York for Sale. 34 Cobb Isle Road, Water Mill, New York is a contemporary architectural masterpiece by renowned architect Roger Ferris overlooking Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with 2 docks, plus a fully restored guest house on its own single and separate lot. This Home in Water Mill offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 34 Cobb Isle Road, please contact Enzo Morabito (Phone: 631-288-6244) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
L.I. homeowners plead for help with polluted well water
MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- Homeowners in one Suffolk County community are pleading for relief.They say they are bathing, brushing teeth, doing laundry and dishes and cooking with polluted water. They tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that a shuttered plant is to blame and the state won't step in to help them.Ronald Martz, of Manorville, is afraid to drink the water from his private well."You're dealing with our lives right here," he said.For 20 years, he's been trying to get all 64 homes in his area connected to public water due to pollution concerns from the former Grumman...
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
A new restaurant, Perla Restaurant and Bar, to open at former PeraBell location on Main Street
A new restaurant is coming to East Main Street in Riverhead. Perla Restaurant and Bar is getting ready to open at the former site of PeraBell Food Bar, which closed in July of last year. A “coming soon” banner displaying the name of the restaurant is currently hanging on the...
Intoxicated Southampton Man Drove Off Road, Struck Tree In North Sea, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he drove off the road and struck a tree on Long Island. Paul Guillo, of Southampton, was traveling on Scotts Road in North Sea when he crashed into a tree at about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.
northforker.com
Dream Home: A North Fork farmhouse with a dreamy backyard and quintessential farm views
Step into this lovingly updated 1920s farmhouse and you’ll be instantly charmed. A sunny open floor plan across the home’s main level welcomes you in and makes you want to stay. There you’ll find a gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with an oversized island,...
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
Tires, rims stolen from Medford condominium complex
Raymond Lamanna, who lives at Blue Ridge Condominiums complex, says he parked his car around 6:30 p.m. while also noticing some people sitting in a car in the parking lot. A neighbor called him an hour later and told him his car was up on blocks and his tires and rims were stolen.
Driver's license numbers for nearly 500,000 people may have been exposed in Suffolk cyberattack
Suffolk County announced Wednesday that about 470,000 driver's license numbers may have been accessed by those responsible for the cyberattack.
27east.com
Melissa Mitchell Settles Into Official Role as Southampton High School Assistant Principal
Many students, at some point in their education, experience the power of a great teacher — a source of inspiration, encouragement and support, a person who can truly make a... more. Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree,...
27east.com
Police Cuff Socialite For Suspected Menacing
Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a... more. Nancy Carret López-Balboa of New York City and Southampton died on November 21 in New York City. She was...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
suffolkcountynews.net
16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
About 470K driver's license numbers compromised in Suffolk County cyberattack
Motorists who were issued moving violation traffic tickets in certain Suffolk County towns may have had their driver’s license information compromised during a September cyberattack on the county government, officials announced Wednesday.
longisland.com
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Busts Suffolk County Animal Hoarder
Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals requesting assistance with an animal hoarding case. ECO Dickson and DEC Wildlife staff responded to a home where they...
NBC New York
Trio of Thieves Steal $16,000 Worth of Fragrances from Long Island Ulta Store: Police
For this trio, it appears robbery just made scents for them. Three men stole an estimated $16,000 worth of fragrances from a beauty store on Long Island, according to police. The heist took place on Oct. 20 just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ulta store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police in Suffolk County said. It was not immediately clear how the alleged robbers got inside the store, but once they were in, they made off with thousands of dollars in products.
