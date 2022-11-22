The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. The Cowboys’ 28-20 victory on Fox averaged 42 million US viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC in December 1990. Average viewer record numbers date to 1988.
It’s a huge day for USC football, and a huge day for the Heisman Trophy race. The Trojans host Notre Dame in a high-stakes game, and Caleb Williams is going up against Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in the battle for the Heisman Trophy. There’s so much on the line in this game, which is exactly how USC fans want it and how Trojan alumni expect things to be.
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0