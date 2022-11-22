It’s a huge day for USC football, and a huge day for the Heisman Trophy race. The Trojans host Notre Dame in a high-stakes game, and Caleb Williams is going up against Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in the battle for the Heisman Trophy. There’s so much on the line in this game, which is exactly how USC fans want it and how Trojan alumni expect things to be.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO