Athens, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals

NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
ohio.edu

Beth Novak named interim dean of the Honors Tutorial College

Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs has named Beth Novak as the interim dean of the Honors Tutorial College. This announcement follows current Dean Donal Skinner’s plans to step down from his role at the end of the fall semester for a new role as the dean of the Hobson Wildenthal Honors College, associate provost and the Mary McDermott Cook Chair at the University of Texas at Dallas.
ATHENS, OH
Eye on Ohio

A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Trooper Jared Miller named Marietta Post’s Trooper of the Year

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Among those who have received Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Trooper of the Year award, local Trooper Jared Miller was selected to receive the award for the Marietta Post. Originally from Beverly, Trooper Jared Miller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019. Trooper Miller’s fellow...
MARIETTA, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 29 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University accepting nominations for The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees

Ohio University invites faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to submit nominations for the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees until Dec. 2, 2022. The Ohio University Foundation serves as the fundraising arm of the University and is governed by a board of trustees committed to assisting the Foundation in its mission to enrich OHIO by building relationships and securing private support that transforms lives and makes excellence possible.
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO shares statement regarding recent campus crime alert

On Tuesday, November 22, the Ohio University Police Department issued a crime alert regarding a third-party report of a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred between Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 by a suspect who was unknown to the victim. We encourage anyone with additional information about this incident to contact OUPD.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Hometown girl who is always there to help

Jill Thompson labels herself as one of those girls who never left home. And while she still lives in Athens County, the same place she was born, raised, educated and raised her own family, Thompson hasn’t regretted it one bit. Today Thompson is awaiting the results of her most recent re-election campaign to serve another term as the Athens County Auditor, a position she has held since October 2000. ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

