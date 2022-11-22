Read full article on original website
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals
NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
ohio.edu
Beth Novak named interim dean of the Honors Tutorial College
Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs has named Beth Novak as the interim dean of the Honors Tutorial College. This announcement follows current Dean Donal Skinner’s plans to step down from his role at the end of the fall semester for a new role as the dean of the Hobson Wildenthal Honors College, associate provost and the Mary McDermott Cook Chair at the University of Texas at Dallas.
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
ohio.edu
OHIO instructors: Imagine never having to grade an Excel assignment again while your students learn more
The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment invites those using or planning Excel assignments to attend a Dec. 8 workshop on Scoreboard, a program that with the touch of a button instantly converts any Excel assignment into a real-time, self-grading assessment. Scoreboard has improved learning for thousands of students at...
Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
WTAP
Washington State Community College gets over $220 thousand for campus safety improvements
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is receiving a significant grant to improve security and safety for those on campus. The college will be receiving over $220 thousand in funds to improve campus security. The awarded funds are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program funded with...
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
WTAP
Trooper Jared Miller named Marietta Post’s Trooper of the Year
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Among those who have received Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Trooper of the Year award, local Trooper Jared Miller was selected to receive the award for the Marietta Post. Originally from Beverly, Trooper Jared Miller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019. Trooper Miller’s fellow...
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
WTAP
Washington County Sheriff’s Department share parade safety tips
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There are several parades lined up around the Mid-Ohio Valley as we get closer to Christmas. With several parade accidents happening around the US this holiday season; it’s important to stay safe while having a good time. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has some tips...
ohio.edu
Ohio University accepting nominations for The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees
Ohio University invites faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to submit nominations for the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees until Dec. 2, 2022. The Ohio University Foundation serves as the fundraising arm of the University and is governed by a board of trustees committed to assisting the Foundation in its mission to enrich OHIO by building relationships and securing private support that transforms lives and makes excellence possible.
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
ohio.edu
OHIO shares statement regarding recent campus crime alert
On Tuesday, November 22, the Ohio University Police Department issued a crime alert regarding a third-party report of a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred between Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 by a suspect who was unknown to the victim. We encourage anyone with additional information about this incident to contact OUPD.
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
Hometown girl who is always there to help
Jill Thompson labels herself as one of those girls who never left home. And while she still lives in Athens County, the same place she was born, raised, educated and raised her own family, Thompson hasn’t regretted it one bit. Today Thompson is awaiting the results of her most recent re-election campaign to serve another term as the Athens County Auditor, a position she has held since October 2000. ...
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
Meet the dot on the ‘i’ for the Ohio State-Michigan script Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rivalry week at Ohio State University is all about traditions, and one of those comes from the Best Damn Band In The Land: having a sousaphone player dot the “I” when the band forms the script Ohio. This year, that honor will be done by fifth-year student Avery Voress. Voress said […]
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
