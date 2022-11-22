While you hope for Horizon Forbidden West DLC, check out this stunning 200-page art book

Horizon Forbidden West DLC might be nowhere in sight, but fans have this mammoth art book to look forward to.

Back in February, we joined Aloy on another epic adventure filled with interesting characters, beautiful settings, and hostile machines. One of the many things that makes Horizon Forbidden West truly stand out from the crowd is its stunning art direction which you'll be able to explore more thoroughly in the upcoming book The Art of Horizon Forbidden West.

As revealed on the PlayStation Blog , this art book, by Dark Horse and curated with Guerrilla's Art Team, features over 200 pages of stunning artwork and intimate developer commentary on the latest entry in the Horizon series. You'll be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the game's characters and discover the development process behind the various tribes Aloy encounters along her journey. Additionally, you'll get a glimpse of the work that goes into building Forbidden West's beautiful environments, as well as the fierce mechanical creatures that inhabit them.

In the books forward Misja Baas, Project Art Director at Guerrilla says, “what I’m struck with most as I turn these pages, and see larger-than-life vistas filled with great ideas and awe-inspiring machines, is the feeling that our vision is truly represented in Horizon Forbidden West. And in some places, it turned out even better than we imagined.”

The Art of Horizon Forbidden West will be available in two editions, Standard, which costs $49.99 and Deluxe, which is priced at $99.99. Both versions are hardback, with the deluxe option featuring an exclusive cover, a gallery-quality print, and a special Far Zenith-inspired slipcase. These will launch on April 25, and if you're keen to secure a copy before they hit bookstore shelves, you can pre-order today.

In other Horizon news, rumours have been circulating about a Horizon Forbidden West-inspired multiplayer game , but fans are somewhat skeptical about the series' potential departure from its single-player roots.

