Black Friday laptop deals live: the biggest and best offers available now

Black Friday laptop deals are here! The big day has officially landed and there's no shortage of deals, discounts, savings and sales for prospective laptop buyers to look through, whether you're out for a basic Notebook or a chunky, gaming-friendly premium model with all the latest hardware.

The big question: where do you start? Retailers often throw out tempting Black Friday laptop deals early, promising hundreds of dollars/pounds off sleek models. And this year is no exception. It can be tempting to open your wallet up at the first big deal, but we’re here to highlight the best offers we’ve seen so far in the lead up to Black Friday itself so you can spend your money wisely.

Already, as you’ll see below, we’ve found some great laptops for cheap. There are some fantastic Dell laptops for under $400, $500 off the LG Gram 17, and hundreds of dollars off Microsoft’s increasingly popular Surface line. So scroll on down for those and links to the sites giving you the best value for money in the pre-Black Friday window.

Today's best Black Friday laptop deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday laptop deals in the UK

Ready? We’re about to highlight some of the best Black Friday laptop deals from around the ‘net. Amazon, Best Buy, John Lewis, and Walmart have already pulled the trigger on getting their discounts a little earlier than expected. Big-name brands, including HP, Dell, Microsoft, and ASUS, have had some of their flagship models cut in price by hundreds, meaning there’s likely a bargain waiting for you a few days early. Result. Keep with our live blog for more over the coming days.

LG Gram 17 (with Intel 12th Gen i7 and 16GB RAM) | $1799.99 $1299.99 at Amazon

Let’s start off with a big one. Amazon has currently cut the ultra-powerful LG Gram 17 by $500, a saving of over 25%. If you’re looking for a powerhouse of a laptop, this is one of your best bets. Its under-the-hood specs make it ideal for a mix of gaming, work, and browsing, while over 12 hour battery life ensures it’ll run and run throughout your day. The perfect choice for those who want something a bit more premium this Black Friday.

UK: £1649.99 £1249.99

ACER Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop | £429 £299 at Currys

This ACER Aspire 3 might not boast the hardware of the LG Gram, but it definitely does the business on a budget. For under £300, you can’t get much better value for money than this all-purpose machine. It’s also a cheap alternative for those who need a second machine for long-distance travel and commutes.

Inspiron 16 laptop | $849.99 $549.99 at Dell

Dell’s Inspiron range has always been a favorite at GR HQ, and the 16 model is a lightweight powerhouse that can cater to a wide range of needs. A bigger screen and a punchy processor makes this stand head and shoulders above its predecessors. It’s currently a snip at $300 off its typical price. This is in short supply, too, so expect these to go fast.

UK: £898.80 £778.80 at Dell

Jumper Windows 11 Laptop | £899.99 £259.00 at Amazon UK

For those who want a hefty discount, this 14 inch Ultrabook has had a whopping 71% cut out of the price tag at Amazon UK. Light and with a hard drive that'll easily cover the basics, this is a pretty good option for a work, business or study laptop, something that you can just throw in your bag and take with you - and at £640 less than the asking price, it's one of the best deals we expect to see this week.

UK: £899.99 £259.00 at Amazon UK

HP 15.6 inch Touch Screen Laptop (with built-in Alexa) | $799.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

No, it's not the biggest saving around this Black Friday, but you'll be hard-pressed to find an all-round laptop as dependable as this from HP. How dependable? We're literally using it to write this sentence. And this one. Whether it's for work, bingeing Netflix, or kicking back with some light gaming, this HP machine gets the job done without any hang-ups. It's one of the better mid-budget offers we've seen so far.

UK: £799.99 £649.99 at HP

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | $1599.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

There are several different Surface Pro models to consider, but the Surface Pro 8 is our pick out of these Black Friday deals so far. The Pro 8 is a smart, sleek reinvention of a range that had been growing stagnant in recent years. The two-in-one tablet/laptop hybrid is faster, bigger, and better than ever. Even better: the model with 16 GB RAM will be more than enough for professionals and procrastinators alike. It's hard to find fault with a machine like this, and the added portability of a tablet just edges it out over other similar brands in our book. It's not every day you get $600 off a Surface Pro, so take advantage while you still can.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop 13” (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) | $999 $799 at Amazon US

Apple has been absent from our list so far, but that's time to change. The MacBook Air is practically the standard for a certain kind of on-the-go lifestyle, and is reflected in lightweight design, a solid processor and RAM, not to mention battery life that can hit 18 hours at a stretch. Cut $200 off the price tag, and that's a very good option for anybody who wants to invest in a dependable laptop for work or college.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6" HD Touch Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) | $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

For Stateside customers, Best Buy has all manner of deals right now - and for those who are trying to really keep things on a budget, there's some serious options, like the Lenovo Idea 3i Touch laptop. It's a little larger than most working laptops with a 15.6" screen, and sports a reliable 8GB of RAM; not to mention Best Buy will throw in Microsoft 356 Personal in for free if you get the package deal down the page! It's a versatile laptop at a low, low price - definitely an option worth considering for those in the market.

Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $549.00 $409.00 at Walmart

Gateway might be a slightly smaller brand, but it's known for its dependability and the reviews on this laptop speak for themselves. A great mid-tier option with nearly a third of its price slashed at Walmart if you buy the version with the black casing, the 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook comes with a pretty hefty 512GB of memory, an i5 core processor, and even a fingerprint scanner for those who prioritize safety and security. It's a sleek little device that conceals some pretty impressive hardware within.

SAMSUNG 15.6” Galaxy Book2 Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $1449.99 $1049.99 at Amazon

For those in the US looking for a powerful laptop that can handle whatever you throw at it, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro - released this very year - has had over a quarter cut from its price, $400 down from its regular price at Amazon. This is a hefty working laptop - a 15.6" screen, i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, all packed into a lightweight frame that shouldn't be hard for anybody to take around. It's also got a pretty speedy recharge rate - you can get 40% of the battery back in just thirty minutes!

SGIN X15 15.6" Notebook Laptop (12GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | £1024.99 £399.99 at Amazon

Time for something for those in the UK - and by the standards of a big discount, how does a £600 drop sound? The SGIN X15 is a respectable beast in the mid-to-upper tier, but right now it's priced far below that. With this you'd get a 15.6" screen, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, all condensed into a lightweight chassis for ease of use. Anybody looking for a career laptop couldn't find much better, especially at this cost.

VivoBook 15 Laptop 15.6" (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) | £599.99 369.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has no shortage of sales and discounts to look through right now, and one of the best for pure percentage is the £230 discount off this ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop. It's got an Intel i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6" screen. This one is being flagged as a bestseller already - meaning those who want one will have to act fast!

ASUS Chromebook 17.3" (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) | $369 $119.99 at Best Buy

For a cheaper option, something to cover the basics of life and work, the ASUS Chromebook at Best Buy is down to a fraction of its price. It's not a powerhouse bit of tech, but considering you can get it for $120, it hardly needs to be to seem appealing. It's especially good for if you're a parent looking to buy a kid their first PC - something that won't break the bank, but should cover schoolwork and similar!

Lenovo C630 Yoga Chromebook 15.6" (16GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | £499.99 £349.99 at Amazon

Lenovo's back, and it probably won't be the last time this weekend - the Yoga Chromebook is worthy of the (slightly condescending) term: "Surprisingly powerful", as despite being a svelte piece of tech, it holds 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7 behind its 15.6" screen. It would've been a good purchase even at full price - and now that Amazon's sliced £150 off the top for those in the UK, it's even better.

Acer Swift 3 | £729.99 £529.99 at Amazon (UK)

In need of a lightweight laptop that will last you for years? Whether it's for work or play, the Acer Swift 3 is a fantastic little machine. Over £200 off marks this out as one of the best mid-budget laptop deals before Black Friday rolls around. Whisper it: we can't see this being cut in price any further.

If you're in the US, the more powerful model with an i7 processor currently has a saving of over $350.

US: Acer Swift 3 (with i7 Intel Core) | $999.99 $639.99

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

We're loving this HP Victus deal. Mostly because these sorts of laptops never drop under $500, even on Black Friday. A quick look under the hood will tell you why: 12th Gen i5 Intel Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, and 512 GB SSD. It's a fantastic package for those who want to grab a gaming laptop without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 laptop | £999 £599 at Currys

Two-in-one laptop/tablet hybrids are all the range now and, with Samsung's Galaxy Book 2, you're getting fantastic value for money now that it's been cut to under £600. The 360 refers to the laptop's rotating hinge, which does away with the annoying trend of other hybrids by properly setting itself up as a laptop or tablet. We're a big fan of the overall design and weight, too, making it a perfect machine for presentations, work, scribbling notes, and multitasking on-the-go.

Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 | $959.00 $375.00 at Amazon

Lenovo might not be the flashiest brand around, but we love the latest Ideapad model. 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is nothing to be sniffed at for the price, and it's a great all-round machine that can handle intensive apps and work/leisure use. In truth, the $959 RRP was a little too much. $375, on the other hand, is inching closer to bargain territory. If under $400 is your limit this Black Friday, we think this is an easy recommendation. There's a touch screen, too, which is something you'll get more use of than you'd think.

Razer Blade 17 RTX 3080 17.3 inch gaming laptop | £2999.98 £1999.97 at Laptops Direct

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. That is £1000 off the Razer Blade 17. It's got the sort of high specs you'd expect from a machine of this size and quality (that 11th Intel i-7 core is super speedy, for starters) making it one of the top all-round choices for gaming. If you're going to go big this Black Friday, this is the one to go for.

Dell Vostro 7620 laptop (16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti) | £2250.46 £1462.80 at Dell

Looking for a high-end option that'll handle practically anything you throw at it? The Vostro from Dell is a sleek and unassuming design that holds the guts of a powerful gaming laptop within, with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H and 16GB of RAM - and now it's had about a third of its price tag slashed at a stroke with nearly £800 taken off it. Grab it while you can - this is a great model that'll support both work and play like it's no big deal.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14" (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $1999.00 $1599.99 at Amazon (US)

The Apple MacBook is a must-have for a certain kind of person on the go, especially if you're career-oriented or engage in a lot of creative projects. Problem is, they're hardly cheap - but a 20% discount that takes $400 off can make a big difference on a product line that's usually pretty stingy about discounts. American customers can grab this 14" 2021 model of the MacBook Pro now, and get the same 20% discount whether you choose the 512GB or 1TB memory model. Beyond that, it's got a good battery life, a strong performance, and the screen quality that Apple specialize in.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" (8GB RAM 1TB SSD) | £699.99 £549.99 at Amazon (UK)

An exclusive laptop to Amazon, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 just had over 20% cut off the price. It's a good discount, made better by the fact that you'd be getting some pretty good specs for the price, even if it were at full cost - it's got 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and a whole terabyte of SSD memory. It's a good all-rounder laptop that can split the difference between slim notebooks and larger pieces of tech.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" (4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) | $249.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Sometimes you just want a really, really good price for a laptop. The Ideapad 1i is a basic laptop, sure, but it'll cover all the basic life stuff - email, word docs, online shopping - without issue, and all that for $100... yeah, that's an incredibly attractive price. Lenovo is brand we've mentioned a couple of times already, but with good reason - they're reliable and this Black Friday in particular, they really seem to be attracting good discounts!

HP 15s i3 15.6" (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) | £449.99 £249.99 at Argos

Now here's some nice budget options for those in the UK - one of the best is this HP 15 15.6" model that'll handily cover all those aforementioned basics of life. Argos have saved nearly half the price off, so while this isn't a powerhouse PC, it'll more than cover the essentials and more besides, as well as coming with nice extras like Microsoft 365 Personal and Norton 360 - two products that would almost cost the current laptop price on their own!

Dell XPS 13 Plus 13.4" laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | $1899 $1399 at Dell

Time to pivot back to grander products - for those who want to ensure that the laptops they buy can handle most anything they throw at them, Dell have taken $500 off their XPS 13 Plus, a robust little notebook that hides some very powerful hardware within. It's definitely a good value for money - though considering a lot of Dell's deals tend to go fast, it might be worth grabbing now before they're all gone.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 15,6" (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | £899.00 £599.00 at Currys

Want something with a little more oomph? Currys have cut £300 off the total price and it's a good price on a solidly reputable laptop. The Vivobook's large RAM and robust i5 Intel Core will ensure it can endure anything you put in its way, and you'll end up getting some pretty slick tech for the price of a high-end notebook. A model like this is good for the full spectrum of working demands - and it even boasts the "ASUS Antibacterial Guard" to keep in bacteria free. Not what we were expecting, but hey - we'll take it.

HP 17-inch laptop (with 11th Gen i5 Intel Core) $729.99 $499.99 at Amazon

We've highlighted a few HP machines already over the past few days, but this is one of the best deals we've seen with the brand so far. $500 takes you a long way these days, it seems. It's got an i5 Intel Core and that's not just technobabble: it means everything will run quickly and it's a great mid-budget option for work and some gaming.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop | £1899 £1449.97 at Amazon

Its name makes it sound part-weapon, part-Greek god, but this Acer gaming laptop is something that should be taken very seriously indeed. Boasting the ultra-powerful Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM and a 165Hz refresh rate, this offers peak gaming performance. It's nearly 25% off this Black Friday, which is a deal that feels almost too good to pass up if you're in the market for a high-end gaming laptop.

MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Notebook | $1699 $1199 at Walmart

The Katana is as sharp as its name suggests. It's packing an Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti, which gives you some major leeway if you want to play some of the latest games. There's also 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, with Windows 11 as standard. If you've been itching for a gaming laptop then the Katana is one to take a look at. For that price range, it's hard to get much better.