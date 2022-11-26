Black Friday gaming laptop deals live: all the best gaming laptop deals and savings

Our Black Friday gaming laptop deals live coverage will be the most up to date way of seeing what sort of money off you can get on some portable PC gaming. We'll be updating this blog by the minute with the biggest savings and discounts as we find them over the Black Friday sales. If you've been looking for a cheap gaming laptop this is the place to be. From modest low spec gaming on the go to travel sized rig-in-a-box monsters, we're seeing plenty of offers on the shelves right now.

We've been scouring the web for days now, bringing you all the biggest Black Friday gaming laptop deals and now that we're down to the wire we're upping our efforts. You'll find all the biggest discounts right here - as soon as we find them, and considering we're already seeing prices previously unthinkable across RTX 3080 rigs, premium Alienware machines, and top-shelf Razer rigs, there's plenty to surf right now.

You'll find all our favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deals just below, but keep in touch. We'll be keeping this page well stocked over the next few days, surfacing the heaviest discounts on the machines that are actually worth your time right here.

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop | $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon



Get three months of Xbox GamePass with this 15.6" FHD Display gaming laptop Black Friday deal. This Lenovo includes an AMD Ryzen 5 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics to give you some reasonable specs for portable gaming with a $300 saving. If that's not exactly what you're after there's also a few other discounted configurations - namely AMD Ryzen 5/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Intel Core i5/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and an Intel i7/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti - but the one we've listed is by far the biggest saving.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop | $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

There's a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 inside this Predator Helios gaming laptop. It's from Acers and also packs in an Intel i7, 166GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD inside a 15.6" sized laptop with a 4-zone RGB keyboard. And with $500 off you won't see that sort of power and saving combination often.

GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 Gaming Laptop | $2449.99 $1999.99 at Newegg

Okay, that's a big price but with nearly 50% off it's an even bigger saving. For that money you get a 16" screen hiding a Intel Core i7 and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, as well as 16GB DDR5 RAM 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Home. It's a powerful laptop with an even more powerful saving.

MSI GF63 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $632 $499.99 at Walmart



There's a smaller more modest offering here both in terms of savings and hardware. With a $133 discount this 15.6" MSI gaming laptop sneaks in at just under the $500 mark. For that price you get an Intel Core i5-11400H and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB Memory, 256GB NVMe SSD and Windows 11. It might not be the most powerful option but you'll get upto seven hours battery life out of a decent portable set up.

HP Pavilion Gaming laptop | £799.99 £559.99 at Amazon

There's an Intel i5 and NVIDIA GTX 1650 inside this HP Pavilion Gaming laptop that uses a dual fan system and extra wide vents to keep things cool as you play. There's also 8GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, all running Windows 11 Home to take care of anything non-gaming you might want to do as a break. That 30% saving isn't bad either, bringing in a £800 laptop down top almost £500.

ACER Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop | £1299.99 £999.00 at Currys

There's a big laptop behind that big £300 discount. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop features an Intel I9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB for starters, with a full HD IPS display and 144 Hz refresh rate. With that sort of tech in a portable package you'll be happy to have the CoolBoost technology it includes to keep the temperature down. There's also a 1TB SSD to store everything and 16GB of RAM to keep it running smoothly for around seven hours on battery.

MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6" Gaming Notebook | $2399 $1499 at Walmart

With $900 off the $2399 price tag, you'll be saving over a third on this top-spec MSI gaming laptop. The GP66 Leopard comes equipped with a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and 16GB of RAM, which should be more than enough to run even the most demanding modern games. The 512GB SSD might be a bit limiting, but the MSI GP66 Leopard at this price makes it a great entry point into higher-end gaming laptops and you can use the savings from this deal to buy more games, peripherals, and external storage.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-55 15.6" Gaming Laptop | £1899.99 £1449.97 at Amazon

Get this top-notch, Nvidia RTX 3070Ti-equipped, gaming laptop while it's still got a 24% discount at Amazon. Boasting a high-end GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this gaming laptop has a lot going for it and is a great deal at this price. This Predator Helios 300 also has a solid 165Hz QHD screen, so you'll be able to play almost anything with smooth performance and frame rates. Perfect for PC Game Pass on the go or your standard home gaming platform.

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop | £3904.97 £2599.99 at eBuyer

This Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop comes with a saving so large we had to change the font size to fit it in the images. Okay, it's still a big price but that's down from nearly four grand. That money gets you a 17.3" screen with an Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti at the heart of the set up. With 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe SSD to back it up. There's also Windows 11 Home to run it all.

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | £1899.00 £1699 at Currys

You can save £200 on this MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop with an Intel i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB inside. It also features a SteelSeries backlit keyboard and Cooler Boost 5 cooling with six heat pipes and specialised thermal paste to keep everything cool if you're running things at top whack. There's also 16 GB DDR5 RAM, a 1 TB SSD and up to seven hours of battery life,

GIGABYTE AERO 15 OLED XD Gaming Laptop | £1701.99 £1099 at NewEgg

We've already covered the GIGABYTE AERO 16 XE5 earlier in this live blog but this GIGABYTE AERO 15 OLED XD gaming laptop is also worth showing off with that $600 saving. This still packs the same Intel Core i7 as the previous deal, but this model features the vanilla NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 instead of the TI version and a slightly smaller screen. Other than that, the two are fairly similar apart from cost so check them both out and see what you think.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,799.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon

It's easy to see why this is one of our favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deals - the Razer Blade 14 is a top performer for the year, and it's packing an RTX 3080 GPU for under $2,000 right now. This is a must-see if you're looking to invest in a high-end yet slimline machine - and that's not even mentioning the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and 1TB SSD. All in, there's an $800 discount on this rig, dropping that $2,799.99 MSRP down to $1,999.99 at Amazon .

MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,399 $1,399 at Walmart

The MSI GP66 Leopard is down to just $1,399 right now at Walmart - and it packs an RTX 3080 graphics card. That's insane value, and a price we've never seen on a rig packing such a powerful GPU. We were previously celebrating a $1,499 sale price on this thing, but an extra $100 is offering some pretty impressive value right now. Of course, this isn't a turbo-charged configuration - but you're still picking up a solid i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for a great price all in.

Alienware x15 15.6-inch RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop | $2,749.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

There's a massive $1,350 discount on the Alienware x15 in Dell's Black Friday gaming laptop deals this week. That leaves us with an excellent $1,399.99 sales price on the RTX 3070 Ti rig - a machine that would previously have cost you $2,749.99. That's very nearly a 50% discount on one of the brand's most powerful rigs. Under the hood, you'll find an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - standard fare for this previous generation system. Nevertheless, that's all excellent value for money at this $1,400 price point.



Lenovo Legion 5i 15.6" gaming laptop | $1029.99 $699 at Walmart with three months of PC Game Pass

The Lenovo Legion 5i might not be the most powerful gaming laptop we've featured here, but with a $330 price cut in this deal, you can get a lot of bang for your buck! Featuring an RTX 3050 GPU and 8GB of RAM, the Legion 5i can certainly run plenty of demanding games. It's comparatively small 256GB SSD might be a little annoying, but at this $699 Black Friday price tag , the Lenovo Legion 5i makes for a great entry-level gaming laptop, and three months of PC Game Pass means you'll have a huge game library to choose from right away.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £899.99 £749 at Amazon

This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is currently at it's lowest price ever at £749 , saving you £150. At this price, it offers some serious power thanks to the 16GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti that come equipped, letting you run an array of games. It's 144Hz display and 512GB SSD will also help with speedy but smooth visuals and steady performance, making the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 a great all-round gaming laptop in the sub-£1000 price range.

Razer Blade 17 RTX 3080 17.3 inch gaming laptop | £2999.98 £1999.97 at Laptops Direct

This extremely well-equipped Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop is £1000 cheaper in this Black Friday deal, giving you a heck of a lot of power at this price point. Not only does it come with a NVIDIA RTX 3080, but it also boasts a whopping 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 360Hz, 17.6-inch display. Even reduced to the £2000 price mark, this laptop is still a costly upgrade, but with that much power, you should be able to run almost any game for several years to come.

Alienware m15 R7 AMD RTX 3070Ti 15.6" gaming laptop | $2549.99 $1909.09 at Amazon

Get this high-end Alienware laptop for $640 less with this Black Friday deal. The Alienware m15 R7 has some excellent tech onboard, notably the Nvidia RTX 3070Ti GPU, but it also has a 1TB SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM for plenty of power and a QHD display (2560x1440) with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. This is a great gaming laptop package for a sub-$2,000 price tag and an deal definitely worth considering if you're in the market for an upgrade.

ROG Strix SCAR 15 RTX 3070Ti gaming laptop | £2399 £1999 at Very

This ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop is a good, high-end laptop that's fall just under the £2000 mark with this discount . The Nvidia RTX 3070Ti GPU is one of the main draws of this machine, but the 2TB SSD seems like a bit of rarity, especially compared to other gaming laptop deals we've found at a similar price - perfect if you plan on playing lots of massive games on your device. 16GB of RAM coupled with that 3070Ti means games will run well and look great on the 1440p, 240Hz display. Definitely a deal to consider if you're looking for a higher-end gaming laptop.

MSI Crosshair 15 Core Rainbow Six Extraction Edition | £2478.97 £1549.97 at Laptops Direct



Okay, it's a... let's say bold design of that Rainbow Six spin off, but it's also nearly a grand off, so it's got top be worth a look? There's an Intel Core i7 and a GeForce RTX 3070 8GB inside that yellow case. The 15.6 inch QHD screen also packs in 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, as well as Windows 11.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop | £1249 £1034 at Amazon



Almost, almost, under a grand. Still, £215 is a good saving on a 15.6" laptop with an i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 inside it. There's also 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard and Windows 11 Home. It also features Alienware inspired cooling to keep everything running and Alienware Game Shift function to max out the fans when you're playing anything demanding.

MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Notebook | $1699 $1199 at Walmart

$500 is a great saving on this MSI Katana GF66 Gaming Notebook. It's got a 15.6" screen and red backlit keyboard, packing away an Intel Core 1i7 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti, to give you some powerful potential in a small package. There's 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11, which seems ubiquitous to Black Friday laptop deals at this point.

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

We've featured several deals on Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops, and here's another solid offering from Best Buy. This laptop comes nicely equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, so it's got plenty of power to run all kinds of games. Slap them on the 512GB SSD and they'll load pretty quickly too! Normally costing $1499.99, this deal pushes the price tag just under $1000 for Black Friday , so it's a great deal if you're in the market for something around that price point.

HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop | $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

This HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is hardly the most powerful machine out there - it's got a solid 8GB Memory and comes with a dependable, if a little old, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU - but this superb deal makes it a great entry point into laptop gaming and saves you $320. At just under $500 for Black Friday , this'll make a great gift for a gamer in your life or will serve as a nice starting point for gaming on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch Laptop | £949.99 £799 at Amazon

We've seen lots of Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop deals and this is a pretty good one from Amazon UK. This Black Friday discount saves you £150 on gaming laptop that comes equipped with a RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - a good package at this price point that should be able to run most games fairly well. If you've got the budget, this'll make a great portable PC gaming device without breaking the bank too much.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14" RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This Asus ROG Zephyrus comes equipped with some pretty good hardware and it's all packed into a slightly more compact form with a 14" screen. The screen is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and will be able to run a fairly broad selection of demanding games with it's Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. This Black Friday deal, which offers a $500 discount , also brings the price below $1000, so it's a much more affordable option for if you want to bring PC gaming almost anywhere.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £999.97 £797.97 at Laptops Direct

With a discount of £202 for this Black Friday deal, you can get this fairly powerful ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop for around £800. It comes with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a great GPU in the form of the Nvidia RTX 3060. This is a great deal if you're after a larger 17.3-inch display too, and it can refresh as fast as 144Hz. If you've got a gaming PC or laptop that's getting a bit old and want a more modern upgrade that isn't going to break the bank, this is a solid option.