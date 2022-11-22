ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Authorities respond to several migrant landings in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal authorities responded to several migrant landings in the middle and lower Florida Keys on Thanksgiving Day, sources tell Local 10 News. They say more than 75 migrants arrived in at least four separate landings across the Keys Thursday morning. According to sources, more than...
FLORIDA STATE
US Coast Guard rescues missing Carnival Valor passenger from Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — A passenger aboard the Carnival Valor was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico, alive and responsive, by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thanksgiving Day. The man, who has not been identified publicly, was reported missing at around noon Thursday after no one was able to locate him since his sister last saw him at 11 p.m. the previous night, WWL-TV and KPLC reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
FLORIDA STATE
Man rescued at sea by US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard rescued a man after he was reported missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. US Coast Guard search and rescue coordinator Lt. Seth Gross joins CNN This Morning to discuss the rescue.
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port

A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete has been successfully towed to port, Greek authorities said Tuesday.Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi tweeted that the coast guard had rescued approximately 500 people, and that he would be asking that the European Commission relocate the migrants to other EU nations in solidarity with Greece.Greece will provide immediate relief for the rescued passengers, he said.The coast guard launched a major rescue operation overnight after receiving a distress call from the boat....
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. Two other U.S. officers were injured. CBP’s Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol around 8 a.m. Thursday when the shots were fired about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage, the agency said. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic. Three CBP Marine Interdiction Agents exchanged gunfire with two people who were aboard the suspected smuggling ship, officials said. All three agents were shot and airlifted to local hospitals in Puerto Rico. One of the agents was later pronounced dead. The agent’s identity was not immediately released and the condition of the other two agents was not immediately clear.
WASHINGTON STATE

