Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard crew stops 217 Haitian migrants on overloaded boat near Bahamas
(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas. Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.
Migrants rescued after being abandoned on island near Puerto Rico
Twelve Haitians were rescued after smugglers abandoned them on a tiny island near Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said. The group built a small campfire that caught the attention of authorities.
Video shows the moment a helicopter rescued a cruise-ship passenger who fell overboard and survived up to 22 hours floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
A Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man from the Gulf of Mexico after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship. In a "Thanksgiving miracle," he survived.
Coast Guard, Good Samaritans rescue 13 after fishing boat strikes massive container ship off Virginia coast
The U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritans rescued all 13 members of a fishing vessel that collided with a container ship off the shores of Chincoteague, Virginia.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Texas drone footage shows heaps of discarded trash and clothing at southern border crossing
Drone footage of a frequent border crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded trash and clothing on Thursday in Normandy, Texas.
18 people rescued after spending 5 days stranded at sea, U.S. Coast Guard says
Eighteen people were rescued from a broken motorboat found roughly 16 miles southwest of San Diego, in international waters near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said. The passengers on board included at least two young children — a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy — according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coast Guard says four drown near Florida Keys after boat capsizes in failed migration attempt
A vessel carrying nearly two dozen migrants capsized about 50 miles off the coast of Florida on Sunday, leaving at least four people dead, the Coast Guard said.
Click10.com
Authorities respond to several migrant landings in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal authorities responded to several migrant landings in the middle and lower Florida Keys on Thanksgiving Day, sources tell Local 10 News. They say more than 75 migrants arrived in at least four separate landings across the Keys Thursday morning. According to sources, more than...
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Mexican authorities obtained an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman who was found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in October.
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
US Coast Guard rescues missing Carnival Valor passenger from Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A passenger aboard the Carnival Valor was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico, alive and responsive, by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thanksgiving Day. The man, who has not been identified publicly, was reported missing at around noon Thursday after no one was able to locate him since his sister last saw him at 11 p.m. the previous night, WWL-TV and KPLC reported.
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
Man rescued at sea by US Coast Guard
The US Coast Guard rescued a man after he was reported missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. US Coast Guard search and rescue coordinator Lt. Seth Gross joins CNN This Morning to discuss the rescue.
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete has been successfully towed to port, Greek authorities said Tuesday.Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi tweeted that the coast guard had rescued approximately 500 people, and that he would be asking that the European Commission relocate the migrants to other EU nations in solidarity with Greece.Greece will provide immediate relief for the rescued passengers, he said.The coast guard launched a major rescue operation overnight after receiving a distress call from the boat....
Boat carrying hundreds of migrants pulled to Crete harbour after sea rescue
A boat reportedly carrying as many as 500 migrants was pulled safely to a Crete harbour after a sea rescue.The vessel lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean when passengers made a distress call to the coast guard.This footage shows rescue crews helping the migrants as the ship was docked at the port of Palaiochora.According to local authorities, there were no immediate reports of any missing people or injured passengers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday off the Puerto Rico coast, authorities said. Two other U.S. officers were injured. CBP’s Air and Marine Operations unit was on routine patrol around 8 a.m. Thursday when the shots were fired about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage, the agency said. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic. Three CBP Marine Interdiction Agents exchanged gunfire with two people who were aboard the suspected smuggling ship, officials said. All three agents were shot and airlifted to local hospitals in Puerto Rico. One of the agents was later pronounced dead. The agent’s identity was not immediately released and the condition of the other two agents was not immediately clear.
Comments / 0