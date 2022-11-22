Read full article on original website
Archbold downs Eastwood with second half blitz
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood 5-foot-7 junior Kayla Buehler hit five first half threes and the Eagles took a double-digit lead into the second quarter, but Archbold stormed back for a 58-46 victory Tuesday. Buehler scored 19 first half points as the Eagles scored the first 10 points, led 21-9 early...
Ottawa Lake-Whiteford holds off Ubly for second Division 8 state title
Ottawa Lake-Whiteford followed quarterback Shea Ruddy to its second Division 8 sate championship Friday, holding off Ubly for a 26-20 win at Ford Field. Ruddy, who led the Bobcats defensively with 12 tackles and an interception, broke a 20-20 tie with a 7-yard run with 1:59 remaining in the game. Ottawa Lake-Whiteford’s defense held Ubly on downs in the final two minutes to secure the win and a 14-0 record.
Blackbirds stifled by Cadets in girls hoops
Pettisville had trouble handling Hilltop’s length defensively, and ultimately it proved too much as the visiting Cadets bested the Blackbirds 42-28 in a non-league girls basketball contest Tuesday night. Hilltop hit three of their six 3-pointers in the opening quarter which saw them open up a 14-0 lead. Pettisville...
WMU football upsets Toledo behind stingy defense, record-setting punter
KALAMAZOO, MI – Punting the ball 14 times and failing to eclipse 200 yards of total offense are signatures of a lopsided loss, but Western Michigan turned them into a stunning 20-14 win over Toledo on Friday at Waldo Stadium in the Broncos’ 2022 season finale. WMU’s defense...
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades commits to Youngstown State
Grace Rhoades recently committed to continue her education and running career at Youngstown State University. Front row, from left: Kristen Rhoades (mother), Grace, Chad Rhoades (father). Back row: Wauseon Cross Country Coach Tom Vernot, Wauseon Girls Track Coach Mike Colon.
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
Here's how a Toledo company is contributing to the future of mixed reality advertising
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving break calls for food, family and American football, and one local company wants to change the way advertisements come through the screen for fans at the game and home. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) is headquartered in Toledo and works on a number of utility...
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni
Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction, AIM announced the hiring of all current employees and the...
Courthouse News
Tyler Frost, 27, Swanton, warehouse worker, and Chelsey Norris, 31, Swanton, nursing assistant. Lily MArie Delgado, 21, Fayette, receptionist, and Collin King, 25, Fayette, manager. Kody Swiercz, 26, Delta, self-employed, and McKenzie Stefanski, 25, Delta, self-employed. Kierstyn Shroyer, 32, Swanton, data entry clerk, and Brandon Bressler, 30, Swanton, pipefitter. Real...
Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is getting some recognition for its magnet schools. Two of the district's schools are the top in the state. According to Niche.com, Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state; but that's not all, Toledo Technology Academy (TTA) takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
