The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Elf: The Musical" in Belmar
(BELMAR, NJ) -- The Artist Collective Troupe will present their holiday show, Elf: The Musical at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar from December 9-11. Based on the beloved holiday film, the musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it’s annual 10 Minute Play Festival to benefit the theatre company. This year includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at 8:00pm.
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On
I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
Ocean County Library Announces Concert Series With classical vocalists Dakota & Elle
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library has announced a concert series by Ocean County classical vocalists Dakota & Elle. The tenor-soprano duo will perform in six branches, through early February. The classical, contemporary, and sacred music specialists serve as directing partners and board members of the Bellarine Theatre...
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Elevation" by Yawn Mower
After years of releasing nationally acclaimed EPs and singles, Asbury Park indie darlings Yawn Mower are ending a fall tour in support of their Mint 400 Records full-length debut album, “To Each Their Own Coat,” on Nov. 26 at hometown venue House of Independents with homies Echo Plum, Dentist, and Surf Haven sharing the loaded local bill. The LP includes the college radio hit “Elevation,” the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY MELISSA MCLAUGHLIN.
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
"Jersey City Nutcracker" Brings Holiday Tradition Home
For more than a decade, Jersey City has had its own special holiday tradition: Nimbus Dance’s Jersey City Nutcracker. The city-centric show runs from Dec. 9 through 23 at the new Nimbus Arts Center. About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked...
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Out of the Box Theatrics to present Off-Broadway developmental run for "Millennials Are Killing Musicals"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Out of the Box Theatrics will produce an Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber. The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 9-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (152 West 71st Street). Opening night is May 15.
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
It's Time For The Wag's Christmas Spectacular
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If it's December, it must be time for The Wag's Christmas Spectacular! This year they've got performances at The Strand in Lakewood and the Middletown Arts Center. There's nothing like a good old-fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is just that!. Steeped in the traditions...
House of Independents presents Sam MacPherson
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- New Jersey native singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson – who recently signed to Elektra – will be playing a special hometown headline show on Thursday, December 22 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park. Showtime is 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm. Through a nuanced approach and...
Free Intro to Greek Dance Workshop with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Kick off the holiday season with the Hellenic Dancers of NJ at a FREE “Intro to Greek Dance Workshop” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4:00pm – 5:00pm at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, NJ. No experience is necessary, and all dance levels are welcome to this family-friendly event! Registration via email is encouraged.
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Runs Through January 2nd
(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.
Ocean County Library Toms River Branch Presents "When Radio Entertained People"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Return to the era when families gathered around the wireless set for “theater of the imagination.” The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will host a live presentation by When Radio Entertained People (WREP) on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:00pm. When Radio Entertained People...
Hopewell Theater Holds Artworks Trenton Holiday Drive
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- For-profit indie venue Hopewell Theater is raising funds for local arts and youth art programs this holiday season with a Holiday Donation Drive for Artworks Trenton, a nonprofit community arts organization. Now through December 31, Hopewell Theater patrons will have the option to add a donation of...
The Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College kicks off Inaugural Lecture Series Featuring Broadway Actress Charissa Bertels
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The newly established Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will hold its inaugural Artist Lecture Series as part of its interdisciplinary initiative, featuring professional artists in the visual, performing and literary arts. The Alpha Arts Institute welcomes Broadway actress Charissa Bertels, who will share her experiences as a professional artist.
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ’s continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:. * PwC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to...
