Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
Connecticut shoppers prioritize family time over spending money on Black Friday
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday shopping season has officially begun as Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the deals at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford starting bright and early Friday morning. Many mall shoppers said this day is more about spending time with family and friends than spending...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Gives Back with FFA’s and FBLA’s Toy and Clothing Drive
WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug High School FFA and FBLA are holding their annual toy and clothing drive from Nov. 21 until Dec. 9. This event is where students and staff are encouraged, if possible, to bring in clothes or toys for donations. “We are happy to be working with...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
mycitizensnews.com
Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot
NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
New Alzheimer’s drug trial results gives a Connecticut man hope
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bruce and Linda Meyers of Gales Ferry have been married for 45 years. It’s been a life full of boating and travel. Then, 11 years ago, they started to realize Bruce was experiencing memory issues. He was 70 years old. “It’s a frustrating disease to work with, both for Bruce […]
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT Responds Helps Middlebury Couple Accused of Returning Rental Car Late
Mike Eisenbach and his wife love to explore new places, not just to sight see, but to scope out where they may want to retire one day. But a rental car company really soured their latest trip, so that’s why they called NBC CT Responds. The Eisenbachs tell us...
intheknow.com
Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like
A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Staying safe on 'Blackout Wednesday'
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida.
fox61.com
How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House
HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
trumbulltimes.com
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
New Haven Independent
Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever
A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
