ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot

NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

New Alzheimer’s drug trial results gives a Connecticut man hope

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bruce and Linda Meyers of Gales Ferry have been married for 45 years. It’s been a life full of boating and travel. Then, 11 years ago, they started to realize Bruce was experiencing memory issues. He was 70 years old. “It’s a frustrating disease to work with, both for Bruce […]
GALES FERRY, CT
intheknow.com

Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like

A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Staying safe on 'Blackout Wednesday'

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever

A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy