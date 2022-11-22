Read full article on original website
Myrtle E. Dillard
Myrtle E. Dillard, 95, formerly of Fogelsville and Northampton, died Nov. 16, 2022, in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Richard Dilliard. Born in Fogelsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Estella (Gilbert) Stufflet. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran...
Eric J. Dimter
Eric J. Dimter, 34, died in a motor vehicle accident Nov. 12, 2022, in Burlington, N.C. He was a son of Kimberly and Christopher Dimter. He attended St. Elizabeth Regional School, Whitehall. He graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School where he played football. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Temple University Fox School of Business.
Sister Mary Amata Shina
Sister Mary Amata Shina, 91, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of the United States Province, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Monocacy Manor. She was a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Anna (Budias) Shina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s...
David Thomas Moat
David Thomas Moat, 73, died Nov. 7, 2022, after losing his battle with cancer. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Henry Waters Moat and Marguerite Althea (Snyder) Moat. He is survived by his wife, Alice (Carpenter) Moat. After graduating from Whitehall High School, he earned a Bachelor of...
BREAKING NEWS: Parkland marching band to perform in Philly Thanksgiving Day parade
For the first time in the school’s history, the Parkland High School Trojan Marching Band will be performing as a featured band in the televised 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day. This parade, the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States, having been held through the...
Patricia Ann Ondrejca
Patricia Ann Ondrejca, 77, of Northampton, died Nov. 15, 2022, in the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Ronald Stephen Ondrejca for 60 years. She was a daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Marsch) Hutterer. She was a...
Judith A. Kreglow
Judith “Judy” A. Kreglow, 80, of Whitehall, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her home. She was the wife of Earl H. Kreglow for 59 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Simon F. and Dorothy C. (Stoudt) Faust. She and her husband co-owned and...
Jane Marie Purvis
Jane Marie Purvis, 87, of Fullerton, died Oct. 19, 2022. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Purvis for 60 years. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Lucy (Panciera) Zardus. She was employed by the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania and the...
Walter H. Snyder Sr.
Walter H. Snyder Sr., 82, of Germansville, died Nov. 20, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Carol Ann (Rex) Snyder. Born April 8, 1940, in Lowhill Township, he was the son of the late Dillen and Edna M. (Snyder) Werley Snyder. A...
Margaret Meyer
Margaret Meyer, 87, of Neffs, died Nov. 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Lewis Meyer. Born in Egypt, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Susanna (Hudsco) Kochenash. She was a seamstress at Universal Pants factory for nine years. She was a deli manager for...
‘A blessing’
The highly anticipated Mrs. Nothstein’s Helping Hands Fund annual homemade holiday craft and food sale was held Nov. 10-12 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 1239 Third St., North Catasauqua. The event broke a new record, reportedly bringing in $32,000 in gross sales and donations. This is a significant...
Prayer box is dedicated at Presbyterian church
Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua, Second and Pine streets, held a dedication for its new prayer box Nov. 13. The prayer box is mounted outside of the church facing Pine Street at the chapel door. The prayer box is for people to drop off prayers to share with the pastor of...
GTH explores the paranormal
The George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, hosted a Harvest and Haunts event Oct. 29. The historic house, built in 1768, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1971. Over the years, a number of people have reported experiencing paranormal occurrences, which made the house an ideal spot for a Halloween event.
