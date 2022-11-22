ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now

In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
GREENWICH, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

The Tribe Table Podcast: Fall Athletes of the Month

Check out the debut episode of the Tribe Table Podcast, hosted by Nonnewaug library media specialist Deb Flaherty. This episode spotlights the Chief Advocate’s athletes of the month from September and October: Charlotte D’Alexander, Jake Cenatiempo, Sara Norton, and Ben Roden. Follow the Nonnewaug Library Media Center on...
WOODBURY, CT
newhavenarts.org

Hillhouse Cheer Alumni Rally The Troops For Game Day

Top: Shante Teel-Williams, who graduated from Hillhouse in 1995. Bottom: The cheer sisterhood in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Sharp, succinct snaps filled the Floyd Little Athletic Center, the noise rising to the rafters and ringing as it ran into the walls. By the bleachers, two dozen pairs of feet hit the floor all at once. A flurry of hands lifted to chests and clapped. Hips unlocked and swayed. The cheers filled the room, full and musical as the sound carried.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season. Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself. The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988. For their opening...
MERIDEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
darienite.com

Traffic Rules for Thanksgiving Day’s Turkey Bowl at Darien High School

Due to the traditionally large turnout for the Thanksgiving Day football game between Darien and New Canaan High Schools, the Darien Police Department advises that the following traffic regulations are being put into effect for the area surrounding Darien High School on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022. — an announcement...
DARIEN, CT
intheknow.com

Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like

A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Housing Workshop IDs Rent Help Hurdles

(Updated with response from city) Camila Guiza-Chavez asked a roomful of women — mostly refugees, many facing housing insecurity — if anyone had applied for the city’s new federally funded, pandemic-era housing assistance programs. “No,” was the unanimous reply. Then she asked if anyone in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Police blotter for Nov. 24

JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT

