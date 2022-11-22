Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Gives Back with FFA’s and FBLA’s Toy and Clothing Drive
WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug High School FFA and FBLA are holding their annual toy and clothing drive from Nov. 21 until Dec. 9. This event is where students and staff are encouraged, if possible, to bring in clothes or toys for donations. “We are happy to be working with...
greenwichsentinel.com
OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now
In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
nhschiefadvocate.org
The Tribe Table Podcast: Fall Athletes of the Month
Check out the debut episode of the Tribe Table Podcast, hosted by Nonnewaug library media specialist Deb Flaherty. This episode spotlights the Chief Advocate’s athletes of the month from September and October: Charlotte D’Alexander, Jake Cenatiempo, Sara Norton, and Ben Roden. Follow the Nonnewaug Library Media Center on...
newhavenarts.org
Hillhouse Cheer Alumni Rally The Troops For Game Day
Top: Shante Teel-Williams, who graduated from Hillhouse in 1995. Bottom: The cheer sisterhood in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Sharp, succinct snaps filled the Floyd Little Athletic Center, the noise rising to the rafters and ringing as it ran into the walls. By the bleachers, two dozen pairs of feet hit the floor all at once. A flurry of hands lifted to chests and clapped. Hips unlocked and swayed. The cheers filled the room, full and musical as the sound carried.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Eyewitness News
Festival of Silver Lights kicks off at Hubbard Park
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hubbard Park’s Festival of Silver Lights is happening right now and will shine bright through the season. Tonight until January 2, you have time to see the lights for yourself. The festival of lights has been tradition since in Meriden since 1988. For their opening...
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
darienite.com
Traffic Rules for Thanksgiving Day’s Turkey Bowl at Darien High School
Due to the traditionally large turnout for the Thanksgiving Day football game between Darien and New Canaan High Schools, the Darien Police Department advises that the following traffic regulations are being put into effect for the area surrounding Darien High School on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022. — an announcement...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
intheknow.com
Local morning news anchor shares what her routine looks like
A local news anchor and reporter shared what her hectic early (very early) morning routine is like. Lauren Zenzie is a mother of two who works at FOX61 News in Hartford, Conn. She gave a look at what just a small part of her day was like. There was no shortage of multitasking and prioritizing.
Housing Workshop IDs Rent Help Hurdles
(Updated with response from city) Camila Guiza-Chavez asked a roomful of women — mostly refugees, many facing housing insecurity — if anyone had applied for the city’s new federally funded, pandemic-era housing assistance programs. “No,” was the unanimous reply. Then she asked if anyone in the...
mycitizensnews.com
Police blotter for Nov. 24
JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
New Peruvian Restaurant In New Haven Draws Praise For 'Delicious' Food, Friendly Service
A new Connecticut restaurant that offers contemporary Peruvian cuisine has drawn praise from some of its first reviewers. Chacra Pisco Bar, located in New Haven, at 152 Temple St., held its grand opening in late September. The eatery offers appetizers such as Peruvian Street Corn and Yuca Frita, along with...
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z Watch: Retail and Restaurant Proposed at Former Bank of America Space on Sound Beach Ave
A pre application was recently submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning for 206 Sound Beach Ave in Old Greenwich in the space formerly occupied by Bank of America. The property recently sold from Bank of America, National Association to 206 SBA Property Owner LLC on Oct 26, 2022 for $3,200,000.
Comments / 0