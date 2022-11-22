Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
lvpnews.com
Patricia Ann Ondrejca
Patricia Ann Ondrejca, 77, of Northampton, died Nov. 15, 2022, in the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Ronald Stephen Ondrejca for 60 years. She was a daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Marsch) Hutterer. She was a...
lvpnews.com
Margaret Meyer
Margaret Meyer, 87, of Neffs, died Nov. 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Lewis Meyer. Born in Egypt, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Susanna (Hudsco) Kochenash. She was a seamstress at Universal Pants factory for nine years. She was a deli manager for...
lvpnews.com
Judith A. Kreglow
Judith A. “Judy” Kreglow, 80, from Whitehall, died Nov. 14, 2022, peacefully in her home. She and her husband, Earl H. Kreglow, were married 59 years. Born Feb. 11, 1942, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Simon F. and Dorothy C. (Stoudt) Faust. She and...
lvpnews.com
Erna A. Kohler
Erna A. Kohler, 92, formerly of Lynn Township, died Nov. 18, 2022, in Lehigh Commons, Macungie. She was the widow of Henry J. Kohler. Born in Lynnport, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Kistler) Hamm. A farmer in Lynn Township all her life, she was a...
lvpnews.com
Sister Mary Amata Shina
Sister Mary Amata Shina, 91, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of the United States Province, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Monocacy Manor. She was a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Anna (Budias) Shina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s...
lvpnews.com
Concetta J. Ruszin
Concetta J. Ruszin, 89, of North Whitehall Township, died peacefully Nov. 19, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born April 25, 1933, in Martins Creek, she was a daughter of the late Raffaele and Maria (Corsi) Pulcini. She was predeceased by her husband, George, in December 2021. Employed in...
lvpnews.com
Eric J. Dimter
Eric J. Dimter, 34, died in a motor vehicle accident Nov. 12, 2022, in Burlington, N.C. He was a son of Kimberly and Christopher Dimter. He attended St. Elizabeth Regional School, Whitehall. He graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School where he played football. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Temple University Fox School of Business.
lvpnews.com
David Thomas Moat
David Thomas Moat, 73, died Nov. 7, 2022, after losing his battle with cancer. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Henry Waters Moat and Marguerite Althea (Snyder) Moat. He is survived by his wife, Alice (Carpenter) Moat. After graduating from Whitehall High School, he earned a Bachelor of...
lvpnews.com
Carol A. Merkel
Carol A. Merkel, 77, formerly of Krumsville, died on Nov. 15, 2022, at home in Kutztown, with her husband and daughter by her side. She and her husband, Harold N. Merkel, were married 51 years in June. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Arlan and Vivian...
lvpnews.com
Myrtle E. Dillard
Myrtle E. Dillard, 95, formerly of Fogelsville and Northampton, died Nov. 16, 2022, in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Richard Dilliard. Born in Fogelsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Estella (Gilbert) Stufflet. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran...
lvpnews.com
Frederick A. Molchany
Frederick A. Molchany, 81, of Allentown, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dianne K. (Kingston) Molchany. Born in Coplay, he was a son of the late George and Victoria (Hudak) Molchany. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He served in the U.S....
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Parkland marching band to perform in Philly Thanksgiving Day parade
For the first time in the school’s history, the Parkland High School Trojan Marching Band will be performing as a featured band in the televised 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day. This parade, the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States, having been held through the...
lvpnews.com
Community calendar
There will be a joint St. Peter’s/Huffs Church Thanksgiving eve service 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Union Church, Macungie. All are welcome. 94th Annual Thanksgiving Sheeprock Trek and Sunrise Service. Hike departs 5:45 a.m. from the Macungie Volunteer Fire Department, 31 S. Walnut St., Macungie. Thanksgiving message by Eagle Scout TJ Seislove. The event is sponsored by Macungie Boy Scout Troop 71. Free and open to the public. Free parking available. Please use only the designated hiking trail which begins at the fire department for access to and from Sheeprock. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the garage area of the Macungie Fire Department starting 5:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Macungie Historical Society at 610-965-0372 or email to MHS@macungie.org.
lvpnews.com
GTH explores the paranormal
The George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, hosted a Harvest and Haunts event Oct. 29. The historic house, built in 1768, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1971. Over the years, a number of people have reported experiencing paranormal occurrences, which made the house an ideal spot for a Halloween event.
lvpnews.com
‘A blessing’
The highly anticipated Mrs. Nothstein’s Helping Hands Fund annual homemade holiday craft and food sale was held Nov. 10-12 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 1239 Third St., North Catasauqua. The event broke a new record, reportedly bringing in $32,000 in gross sales and donations. This is a significant...
Comments / 0