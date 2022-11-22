Read full article on original website
Sister Cities: Sakai City, Japan and Honolulu, Hawai’i
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Mayor Masahiro Hashimoto of Sakai City, Japan will come together to sign a Sister City agreement.
Honolulu shoppers, businesses enjoy return to ‘normal’ Black Friday
It’s Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year -- as people come out looking for bargains. Many shoppers told KITV4 they weren’t expecting to spend as much as they did, but the deals this year were too good to pass up. And a return to “normalcy” after years of COVID restrictions may have helped some, too.
IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness. Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there...
Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana
This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
Military says it’s seeking to right a wrong after initially downplaying Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military leaders have done an about-face since the Navy’s Red Hill tanks leaked, contaminating its water supply a year ago and sickening thousands of people. When the crisis began, military leaders issued denials and pushed back against calls to shut down the underground fuel facility. Now,...
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
“The Nutcracker” Is Back in Honolulu
The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.
Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic. “I haven’t gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it...
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
Preparing to move into governor’s mansion, Green doesn’t regret any decision he’s made as LG
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than two weeks, Hawaii will have a new governor. Josh Green’s inauguration will be held Dec. 5. In a recent interview, he reflected on his past four years serving as lieutenant governor. Green says when he was elected to the office that people told...
Mayor Blangiardi announces formation of Oahu Historic Preservation Commission
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In 60 days, Honolulu will join the other three counties across the state in forming a Historic Preservation Commission. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday announced he did not sign Bill 44, but will allow it to become law without his signature. New Big Island mural tells...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
First Thanksgiving at the Blaisdell after two years
For the first time in two years people entered the Blaisdell doors this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
10 new COVID-related deaths, 1,169 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,169 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,732. New boosters add limited protection against Covid-19 illness, first real-world study shows. The statewide...
RSV continues circulating in Hawaii as holidays hit
Many are returning to a normal holiday season this year with travel and gatherings, but a trio of viruses are still circulating in our community with RSV hitting Keiki especially hard.
Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission
Earlier this month, the Honolulu City Council unanimously passed Bill 44, which calls on the city to set up a Historical Preservation Commission on Oahu. On Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced his intention to from the commission. Honolulu leaders double down on effort to stand up Historic Preservation Commission.
