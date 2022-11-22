The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.

