Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolulu shoppers, businesses enjoy return to ‘normal’ Black Friday

It’s Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year -- as people come out looking for bargains. Many shoppers told KITV4 they weren’t expecting to spend as much as they did, but the deals this year were too good to pass up. And a return to “normalcy” after years of COVID restrictions may have helped some, too.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

IHS hosts Homeward Bound 5k in Manoa in support of homeless outreach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As many Hawaii residents are just beginning their Thanksgiving preparations, others got an early start to the festivities. Early Thursday morning at Manoa Valley District Park, runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to help end Hawaii homelessness. Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, there...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year. Meet Nahealani...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

“The Nutcracker” Is Back in Honolulu

The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE

