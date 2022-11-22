There will be a joint St. Peter’s/Huffs Church Thanksgiving eve service 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Union Church, Macungie. All are welcome. 94th Annual Thanksgiving Sheeprock Trek and Sunrise Service. Hike departs 5:45 a.m. from the Macungie Volunteer Fire Department, 31 S. Walnut St., Macungie. Thanksgiving message by Eagle Scout TJ Seislove. The event is sponsored by Macungie Boy Scout Troop 71. Free and open to the public. Free parking available. Please use only the designated hiking trail which begins at the fire department for access to and from Sheeprock. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the garage area of the Macungie Fire Department starting 5:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Macungie Historical Society at 610-965-0372 or email to MHS@macungie.org.

MACUNGIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO