James V. Brown makes appeal to the community
Williamsport, Pa. — Donations to the James V. Brown Library have enabled it to provide programming and services for people of all demographics and removed overdue fees. Now, the library is asking for help to continue these features and add new and exciting programs and services. Local families use the library every day for both learning and leisure; the library even lends toys and games now, saving countless homes from having a drawer full of board games that everyone has become tired of. ...
WIP A tour through eight historic churches of Williamsport
The City of Williamsport lit up this past weekend for the 23rd Annual Victorian Christmas—a celebration of Williamsport's historic homes, churches, sites and museums. A church tour on Sunday explored eight churches across the city. Millionaire Row at Trinity Episcopal Church Construction on Trinity Episcopal Church originated in 1871. The land, purchased by Peter Herdic,...
Here. For Good. Provides Relief for Single Mom of Three
MILTON – A single mom of three is navigating this holiday season a little easier, thanks to help from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. 26-year-old Hillary Whipple says of Milton this is her third time benefiting from the campaign and first found out about it on social media, “It just helps to know that your kids will have more than what you can give them by yourself. So when they wake up in the morning, they see more under the tree. It’s just nice.”
First Evangelical Hospital banquet celebrates local philanthropy
Mifflinburg, Pa. — For the first time, Evangelical Community Hospital hosted a National Philanthropy Day banquet in recognition of community impact. The banquet will now be held every year. Members of the community gathered at Rusty Rail Brewing Company on November 15 for the event. The banquet celebrated various pillars of the community: basic services and infrastructure; economic development; business and nonprofit organizations; leadership and elected officials; healthcare, wellness, and recreation; arts and culture; and education. ...
Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm
MILTON, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm. Paul Epsom visits Stony Hill Tree Farm where you can not only purchase your live Christmas trees and wreaths but the ornaments too! Khol's Stony Hill Tree Farm offers over 80,000 ornaments in their Christmas Shop, and have the largest collection of Christmas tree stands in the world according to the Guinness World Book of Records.
Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest. Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries. “I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let […]
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy […]
PA Mom Of Three Made Tragic Facebook Post The Day Before Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer On I-80
A 33-year-old woman who died in a crash into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania left a sad post on Facebook the day before she passed. Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, died from blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Clearfield County coroner's office.
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
More than $20,000 raised for Amish family in Centre County after tragic farming accidents
The Beiler family in Potter Township lost a father and three teenage sons in two separate tragedies earlier this year.
Get you laundry washed for free on Thanksgiving
SUNBURY, Pa. — Jessica Brouse is the co-owner of seven laundromats in our area, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury. On Thanksgiving Day, she and her husband are allowing people to stop by their business for free washes. "It is not limited to just people in Sunbury. Anybody can...
Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply
Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife
Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
