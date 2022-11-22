Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Neil Jones insists Love Island boys lost out with Chyna Mills
Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has said that the Love Island boys lost out on his partner, Chyna Mills, when they had the chance. Chyna, as fans may recall, appeared on the latest season of the ITV reality show. In a new Instagram post commemorating the reality star’s birthday,...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
digitalspy.com
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks casts Izzie Yip as Honour's niece Shing Lin
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks psychologist Honour Chen-Williams welcomes her niece Shing Lin to the village over Christmas. It's now confirmed that Izzie Yip will play the newcomer, who turns up with her parents Mei Lian and Meng Chye in the hope of raising Mason Chen-Williams's spirits. However, the excitement of...
digitalspy.com
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
digitalspy.com
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
digitalspy.com
A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin claims he was “pushed aside” by show after cancer diagnosis
A Place in The Sun host Jonnie Irwin has spoken out against the Channel 4 show as he claims he was "pushed aside" after his cancer diagnosis. Earlier in November, Irwin, who presents A Place in The Sun and Escape to the Country, revealed he has stage four terminal cancer.
digitalspy.com
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition confirms Disney+ release date
Disney+ has confirmed when The Muppet Christmas Carol's Extended Edition will be coming to streaming. It was recently announced that the festive classic, restored in 4K with the previously-removed song 'When Love is Gone' finally added back in, would be getting a cinematic release starting December 2, and Digital Spy noted that it was set for Disney+ around a week later.
digitalspy.com
Corrie 23/11/22: Awkward Questions (8pm Start)
Martha (Stephanie Beacham) in on her way back. Who should Ken be with?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. This is Monday’s episode, delayed due to some malarkey called the World Cup. The next...
digitalspy.com
EE - Ian's Whereabouts?
Almost two years after leaving Walford where do we think Ian is?. I like to think that he’s happy offscreen with his true love Jane. Written off and forgotten about by producers I think. I like to think that he’s happy offscreen with his true love Jane. I...
digitalspy.com
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
digitalspy.com
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead finale's victim asked to be killed off
The Walking Dead spoilers follow for series finale 'Rest in Peace'. The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos has revealed that she asked for Rosita Espinosa to be killed off, as her character met her demise in the final episode. Together with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt),...
digitalspy.com
Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
digitalspy.com
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars crowns season 31 winner
Dancing with the Stars finale spoilers follow. Dancing with the Stars has revealed the winners of season 31. This week's (November 21) finale saw four couples battle it out for the crown – namely, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko.
digitalspy.com
It's clear as day that Matt will win
Let's be honest the rest of them are too boring with the exception of Owen, but youngsters don't follow this show and won't be voting for him and his looks. Good on Matt for redeeming himself. By going on a reality TV show he is redeeming himself, in what way...
Comments / 0