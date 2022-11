USF (7-0), Georgia Tech (3-2) Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | FloHoops. ESTERO, Fla. (Nov. 25, 2022) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team jumped on top of Georgia Tech early and never looked back as the Bulls led wire-to-wire for their seventh-straight win to start the season with a 63-50 win over the Yellow Jackets in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena. South Florida is 7-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season while Georgia Tech falls to 3-2 on the year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO