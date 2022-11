Freddie Roman, a fixture on the Borscht Belt comedy scene in the Catskill Mountains of New York, died Saturday. He was 85. Roman died in a hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, after suffering a heart attack, Deadline reported. His booking agent, Alison Chaplin, confirmed the comedian’s death to The Associated Press on Sunday.

