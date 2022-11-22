Read full article on original website
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
Westbound I-66 Express Lanes Between I-495 and Route 28 Remain on Schedule to Open This Saturday, Nov. 19
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the westbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from I-495 (Capital Beltway) to Route 28 in Centreville remains on schedule to open on or about this Saturday, Nov. 19. The eastbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes is expected to open by the end of November and could open as early as next Tuesday, Nov. 22, depending on weather and other factors. Updates will be provided to the public as final construction progresses.
NOVEC Customers will Receive $10 Million in CashBack in December
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) will return almost $10 million in CashBack to current and former Co-op customers in December. Current customers will see a credit on their bills. Former customers will receive checks if their individual amounts are $5 or more. What is CashBack?. NOVEC reinvests its revenue to...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Top Priority This Holiday Season – Cooking Safety
The winter holiday season has arrived; families nationwide will begin preparations in celebration of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Homes will be filled with fragrances of food cooking in the kitchen as individuals hustle and bustle to prepare a loving and memorable feast for family and friends. During this festive...
Head to HolidayFest in Occoquan for the Start of the Season
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. The perfect time to kick off the holiday season is . . . now. And the perfect place? The Town of Occoquan. This weekend, before shopping, holiday musical performances, and parades crowd out your schedule, head to Occoquan for the start of the three-week-long HolidayFest, which runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4.
Three UVA Health Community Medical Centers Receive an ‘A’ Grade Hospital Safety
UVA Health today announced its three community medical centers received ‘A’ grades for The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. Fall 2022 marks the fifth consecutive grading period that all three UVA Health community medical centers received an ‘A’ grade. The medical centers are among the top hospitals nationwide – and one of only 37 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to receive ‘A’ safety grades.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
My heart is heavy as I reflect on the devastating violence impacting the University of Virginia community earlier this week. My thoughts are with the students, their families, and the entire UVA community as they struggle to heal. The frequency of these senseless tragedies weighs on my mind as I think about the many lives that have been changed forever. I also consider our own Prince William County community and the safety of the students and staff in our schools.
Town Tree Lighting & Shop Late Night
Come to the Town of Occoquan this Saturday, Nov. 19, for the annual town tree lighting and shop late event. While you shop from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. you will be able to enjoy an adult beverage from participating restaurants as you stroll the streets of town. Occoquan will be...
Virginia House Candidate Combines Fundraising and Community Service
Earlier this week, Virginia House candidate Makya Little hosted a community service fundraiser in the newly drawn 19th House District in the form of a private screening of Marvel’s Wakanda Forever. Instead of focusing on donor participation, Little set her sights on corporations and community sponsors and invited area youth from underrepresented backgrounds to attend for free.
HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan
Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Honored with Two Awards
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is proud to announce that at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s recent Annual Conference, they received two awards. One for the Locust Shade Warrior Challenge Course—Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): Above 200,000 category; and one for the Brentsville Jail Museum—Best New Renovation/Addition (Bricks & Mortar): Above 200,000 category.
Springwoods Elementary School Family Literacy Night
The Family Literacy Night held recently at Springwoods Elementary School brought parents, students, educators, and other educational support staff together for an enjoyable night of reading, learning, and fun. The evening was coordinated by Michelle Percy-Best, reading specialist at the school, who wanted to ensure parents came away with skills and strategies to support literacy learning and ways to promote interest and engagement with reading and books. While parents and students in grades K-2 joined educators in the cafeteria to practice using story ropes and other literacy activities, in the library, parents of students in grades 3-5 were provided ideas for increasing a young learner’s engagement to reading. Families also had the opportunity to sign up for library cards through the Prince William Public Library System.
Veterans Recognized During Ceremony at Prince William County’s Freedom Park
Speakers at the recent Prince William County Veterans Day ceremony were joined by local dignitaries, county staff and the public as they talked about the history of Veterans Day, the contributions veterans make to the well-being of the United States and its citizens and the commitment veterans show in all they do for the country.
Call for Student Art
Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting. The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology,...
Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
Temporary Tent Guidelines
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. The 2023 Wedding Season is right around the corner for a lot of happy couples. When wedding invitations are being sent out, local government rarely makes the list, but it’s important to do so if you’re planning to use a Tent.
Northern Virginia Veterans Association’s Wreaths Across America Quantico National Cemetery
Provided by Northern Virginia Veterans Association. The Northern Virginia Veterans Association (NOVA Veterans) has the privilege of managing Wreaths Across America at Quantico National Cemetery for the third year. This is a time-honored tradition where individuals may participate in laying wreaths at the gravesites of fallen service members. NOVA Veterans is hoping to lay approximately 16,000 wreaths this year and would love to have the community come out and support in many possible ways.
