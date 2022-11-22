City Offices Closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving

KILLEEN, Texas (Nov. 22, 2022) - City of Killeen offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving.

Emergency services will operate without interruption.

Garbage collection for Thursday will be collected Wednesday. Friday collection will run as normal. The transfer station and recycling centers will be closed Thursday and return to normal operating hours on Friday.

The Family Recreation Center and Lions Club Park Seniors Centers will be closed Thursday and Friday.

All city offices will reopen for normal business hours Monday.