Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
The Spot launches 2022 effort to collect toys
Donate, at a bin around the area, a Christmas gift to a child in need. Then, help wrap donated gifts Dec. 13. Finally, celebrate the season Dec. 23-24 when The Spot Family Center offers its 19th annual Christmas Jam at Crystal River Church of God’s ministry field. At this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Steve Howard ready to lead Citrus County forward
Steve Howard doesn’t officially start his county administrator duties until Tuesday, Nov. 29, but he’s already been busy doing business for Citrus County. “On your own dime,” County Commission Chairman Ruthie Schlabach said at Tuesday’s board meeting, which he attended. “Taxpayers should know that.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Battle between SWFWMD, county won’t end well
The ongoing differences between the county and the South West Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) regarding the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground is deja vu all over again. During my Crystal River days, the city experienced a similar challenge over what was known as Browns Blue Crab,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Run in at local eatery turns violent; two arrested
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head. William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seeing Beyond l Economic viability, small-town feel can coexist
The news of potentially three Starbucks making their way into Citrus County has made some waves and is likely to make some more. Somehow the planned growth in Lecanto and Inverness and the possibility of a standalone coffee shop in Crystal River causes an uneasiness not seen by the onslaught of new Dunkin’ and Dollar General locations. For some reason, names like Starbucks and Target have a different edge to them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pets need angels during holiday season
Precious Paws Rescue will have its 13th annual Pet Angel Holiday Drive from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30. In addition to the many orphaned pets in foster care; there are families who love their pets and are relying on local food banks to help feed their pets. The distribution of pet supplies will be shared with the home-delivered meals program and Citrus County pet food banks.
Citrus County Chronicle
27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Homosassa River gets environmentally sucker punched
Will the Homosassa River Restoration be wasted taxpayer dollars?. All avenues for continued funding need exploring. The Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) has worked tirelessly since 2016 to find funding to restore the river after decades of pollution, which turned this once first magnitude springs river from a pristine water source into an algae-infested river, especially notable at the headsprings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stops end in drug arrests
Recent routine traffic stops by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are leaving drivers facing more serious drug charges. Alfred John Skaggs, 59, of Floral City, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Floral City after a CCSO deputy saw that Skaggs’ vehicle passenger taillight was broken and emitting only a white light, according to his arrest report.
Comments / 0