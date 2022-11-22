The news of potentially three Starbucks making their way into Citrus County has made some waves and is likely to make some more. Somehow the planned growth in Lecanto and Inverness and the possibility of a standalone coffee shop in Crystal River causes an uneasiness not seen by the onslaught of new Dunkin’ and Dollar General locations. For some reason, names like Starbucks and Target have a different edge to them.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO