ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal

By Tom Bedford
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVUeA_0jKHCkmh00

One of the best Black Friday streaming deals available right now makes the popular movie and TV service Paramount Plus — as long as you're happy to sign up for a whole year.

Usually, Paramount Plus costs $49.99 for Essential and $99.99 for Premium in the US, and £69.90 in the UK, for a yearly subscription (yes, monthly ones are available, but there are no deals on those plans).

With this streaming deal, which lasts over the Black Friday period from November 22 to November 28, you only have to pay half of that for the whole year. That's $24.99 or $49.99 in the US and £34.95 in the UK.

Since the annual prices are generally the equivalent of 10, not 12, months of the monthly price, that's basically two deals in one, right?

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of Paramount-produced content, including its vast library of movies and TV shows, including shows from CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV. It has also been busy making Paramount Plus original series that air exclusively on the platform and features live sports .

Though the service has always been more middle of the pack on our list of the best streaming services , but deals like this make it a lot more tempting to buy.

Paramount Plus Black Friday deal in the US and UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blWhb_0jKHCkmh00

Paramount Plus: was $49.99/$99.99, now $24.99/$49.99, saving 50%
While Paramount Plus normally costs $49.99 for Essential (with ads) or $99.99 for Premium (without ads), you can get 50% off an annual subscription, bringing the price down to $24.99 or $49.99 respectively. It makes a year of Paramount's catalog surprisingly affordable, especially when you consider all the great movies and shows available.
Ends Nov 28
View Deal

Paramount Plus annual plan: was £69.90, now £34.95, saving 50%
Getting Paramount Plus for just £34.95 for an entire year means that the 12 months of content is about as cheap as just three months of Netflix standard. It's a great price, especially for Paramount's upcoming exclusives.
Ends Nov 28 View Deal

With Paramount Plus you get access to loads of great classics — this includes all of Indiana Jones, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, The Brady Bunch, South Park, The Godfather and many more staple entertainment franchises.

But there's more, with Paramount pushing plenty of originals too. You may have heard of the likes of Halo, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the Yellowstone prequel and spinoff series 1883 , Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King ; all episodes of the main Yellowstone series are also available for UK and select other markets, but not in the US.

New Paramount movies also get released onto the platform. Recently, hit horror Smile was released on Paramount Plus (in the US, at least) and Top Gun: Maverick arrives on the streaming service December 22 globally.

In the US, Paramount Plus offers live sports content too, including NFL games and college football action.

While the likes of Netflix or Prime Video may be the very best streaming services for their libraries, Paramount Plus is increasingly one of the next best options. With this deal making the platform half as expensive, it may be a great one to get ahead of the Christmas season.

Other Black Friday streaming and entertainment deals

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Boston

A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them

All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy