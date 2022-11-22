Read full article on original website
Release date set for Owen Wilson movie filmed around Saratoga
Owen Wilson's new movie "Paint," which was filmed in Saratoga Springs and around the Saratoga area, has officially got a release date. The film is set to be released in theaters on April 28, 2023.
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after four years
Hattie's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
5 things to know this Thanksgiving Day
Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
Holiday tree lighting ceremonies in the Capital Region
The day after Thanksgiving officially marks the start of the holiday season. As people start going shopping, several cities, town and villages are preparing to light their trees.
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
This New Catskills Hotel Is the Ideal Winter Retreat
Poised to be a cozy and chic getaway, Hotel Lilien in New York's Catskills region—about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan—features the best of both worlds: city and country. The Tannersville, New York, hotel, which opened quietly for weekend stays over the summer, will officially begin welcoming weekday guests on Dec. 1.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park
Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
DA gets restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials
Citing concerns for and maintaining the "the integrity of the ongoing investigation" into an officer involved shooting, the Saratoga County District Attorney told NEWS10's Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case.
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail
Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
Hall of Fame jockey to race in 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot
Ramón Domínguez is trading in his saddle for a pair of running shoes! The retired Hall of Fame jockey is preparing to run in the 75th annual Troy Turkey Troy on Thursday.
