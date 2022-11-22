Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Hallmark movie that used Defazio’s to premiere
The Hallmark movie "A Holiday Spectacular," will feature Defazio's Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.
Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date
Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
The Streets of Saratoga: New Owen Wilson Film Announces April Screening
NEW YORK — IFC Films announced on Nov. 17 they are acquiring North American rights to a new comedy starring Owen Wilson that was partially filmed in and around Saratoga Springs in April 2021. IFC Films will release the film in theaters on April 28, 2023 and will stream...
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
WNYT
Capital Region shoppers search for Black Friday deals
People in the Capital Region were among the many across the country looking for Black Friday deals, early Friday morning. Crossgates Mall opened at 7 a.m., with some anchor stores opening even earlier. Stuyvesant Plaza also had lots of shoppers. There was once a period before the pandemic when Crossgates...
Truck Rams Wall At Crossgates Mall! Spirit of Black Fridays Past?
With the rise of online shopping, it feels like humanity has moved past the days of Black Friday violence. Maybe this is for the best, but it is kinda wild to think that most kids today can’t remember a time when grown would corral outside of a Walmart at 2am to stampede through the aisles and bludgeon other parents for a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
onekindesign.com
See inside this stunning New York dream house with rustic touches
Witt Construction in collaboration with eTanny Design has designed this stunning transitional-style dream house located in Saratoga Springs, New York. This four-bedroom and five-bath residence was conceived with an open floor plan, divided by interior stone columns, reclaimed barn wood beams, and built-in furnishings, which create individual dining, kitchen, and family room areas.
Hall of Fame jockey to race in 75th Annual Troy Turkey Trot
Ramón Domínguez is trading in his saddle for a pair of running shoes! The retired Hall of Fame jockey is preparing to run in the 75th annual Troy Turkey Troy on Thursday.
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?
Amtrak's Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
Looking for a Christmas Tree? These 7 Capital Region Tree Farms are Great!
Every year I tell myself that I am going to get a jump on Christmas. I'll start shopping early, and definitely be the first in my family to have my tree selected, cut and decorated. Then I see 50 cars on Troy Schenectady Road with trees on their roof. Not this year!
wutv29.com
1979: Schemeless drifter dashes hopes of Mechanicville residents looking for a free ride
Forty-three years ago, a stranger came to the city of Mechanicville, offering to buy a new car for everyone he met. Scores of people were all set to kick the tires, but in the end, there was just one catch. It's almost like the start of a bad joke. A...
Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
1045theteam.com
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
