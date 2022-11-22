Read full article on original website
Kitchen Culture’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 25 November 2022: 100% of eligible votes were cast in favour of all Resolutions
SINGAPORE, Nov 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The Relevant Shareholders[3] of Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (“Kitchen Culture”, “the Company” or “the Group”) today announced that all Resolutions tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 November 2022 were approved, with 100% of eligible votes cast in favour of each Resolution and none against.
