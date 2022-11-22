ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Is Health Insurance Really Insurance?

Health insurance nowadays covers some completely foreseeable expenses. Is it really insurance at all anymore?. The last few "Ask An Economist" questions sent my way have dealt with the topic of money and banking, so I was happy to get a different sort of question from Heath this week. He asks,
InsuranceNewsNet

New Affordable Care Act Study Findings Recently Were Published by a Researcher at University of Connecticut (Better Late Than Never: Effects of Late ACA Medicaid Expansions for Parents on Family Health-Related Financial Well-Being): Affordable Care Act

-- Fresh data on affordable care act are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health insurance eligibility for low-income adults has improved adult economic well-being.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors: NFP Corp.

-- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, announced the acquisition of. . This is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance’s managing director,. ,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources

The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
InsuranceNewsNet

Why are the state's auto insurance rates rising?

Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A Beacon Journal colleague recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. So I contacted...
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why

Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect

Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy