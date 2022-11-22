Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Is Health Insurance Really Insurance?
Health insurance nowadays covers some completely foreseeable expenses. Is it really insurance at all anymore?. The last few "Ask An Economist" questions sent my way have dealt with the topic of money and banking, so I was happy to get a different sort of question from Heath this week. He asks,
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-59 on Insured and Self-Insured Health Plans Adjusted Applicable Dollar Amount For Fee
This notice provides the adjusted applicable dollar amount to be multiplied by the average number of covered lives for purposes of calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 of the Internal Revenue Code for policy years and plan years that end on or after. October 1, 2022. ,...
New Affordable Care Act Study Findings Recently Were Published by a Researcher at University of Connecticut (Better Late Than Never: Effects of Late ACA Medicaid Expansions for Parents on Family Health-Related Financial Well-Being): Affordable Care Act
-- Fresh data on affordable care act are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health insurance eligibility for low-income adults has improved adult economic well-being.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of...
health insurance Audits reveal overcharges to Medicare plans
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013...
How to Save Nigeria's N500 Trillion Insurance Industry [opinion]
Last week, I passed by the ever-busy Computer Village and saw shop after shop loaded from floor to ceiling with laptops. I thought to myself, "What happens if there is an incident, say a fire? Do they have insurance?" I shuddered to think of the sheer loss. Insurance is not new in.
NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors: NFP Corp.
-- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, announced the acquisition of. . This is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance’s managing director,. ,...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
Why are the state's auto insurance rates rising?
Akron Beacon Journal (OH) A Beacon Journal colleague recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. So I contacted...
Ohio's car insurance rates are going up. Here's why
Record-Courier, The (Kent, Ravenna, OH) A Northeast Ohio driver recently lamented that his six-month car insurance premium was going up by 17%, even though he had no claims, tickets or other changes to his family's driving patterns. His insurance agent said car insurance rates were going up statewide. , president...
What does the Great Unwinding mean for employer-based health plans?
The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended through spring 2023. But when it eventually ends, it will trigger what many health industry observers call The Great Unwinding. What The Great Unwinding will mean for group health plans was one topic discussed in a webinar held by Mercer last week.
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect
Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
