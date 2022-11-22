ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimock Township, PA

WRAL News

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

WASHINGTON — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98

JUNEAU, ALASKA — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

Housing and you: How to navigate the Triangle real estate market this winter

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed

PORTLAND, ORE. — District attorneys in Oregon are once again sounding the alarm over the state's critical shortage of court-provided attorneys for low-income defendants. The lack of public defenders has strained the criminal justice system and left more than 700 people statewide without legal representation. Judges in Multnomah County,...
OREGON STATE
