EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
Fire plan would cut 2.4 million New Jersey Pinelands trees
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section...
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest that...
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to...
NC adds tech jobs & businesses at one of fastest rates in US, report shows
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – North Carolina’s high-tech sector continues to produce jobs as well as new companies – and at one of the highest rates in the country. So says a report from technology association CompTIA. “North Carolina added the fourth largest number of technology jobs in...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, ALASKA — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said...
Housing and you: How to navigate the Triangle real estate market this winter
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, ORE. — District attorneys in Oregon are once again sounding the alarm over the state's critical shortage of court-provided attorneys for low-income defendants. The lack of public defenders has strained the criminal justice system and left more than 700 people statewide without legal representation. Judges in Multnomah County,...
Tennessee lands commitment from Jay M. Robinson 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs
Concord, N.C. — Jay M. Robinson High School senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee during a press conference at his high school on Friday evening. Last month, Hobbs announced his top six schools from which he will be choosing — Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina,...
