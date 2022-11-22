Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations

Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players.

The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling.

Lifts, terrain, eateries, domes and 'ice bars': New to Colorado ski areas

"There are so many great pass options for Coloradans that we don't expect pass sales in the state to be huge," Indy founder Doug Fish said in a statement. "However, our passholders from around the country will be stoked to have these great additions for their Rocky Mountain vacations."

The Indy Pass enters its third winter with 121 modest destinations in its portfolio. That's more than three times the number Oregon-based Fish started with when he rolled out the pass, around the time the Ikon Pass rose to compete with Vail Resorts' Epic Pass.

In a previous interview with The Gazette, the longtime industry marketing man said the Indy Pass saw about 9,000 redemptions in its debut season. That was closer to 127,000 last year, Fish said.

The growth comes as local hills from coast to coast reported record visitation during the pandemic.

"Like stepping into a snow globe": 2 Colorado towns among 'best Christmas vacation' spots

"These resorts are experiencing a renaissance of activity and interest," Fish said. "More people are realizing you don't need a mega experience to enjoy skiing. ... And at the end of the day, your bartender was the one patrolling in the morning. That to me is a great, authentic experience that more people are finding preferable."

He sees the Indy Pass as best-suited for the curious traveler or the casual, day ticket-buying family. Granting two days at each ski area, adult passes start at $329, with kids 12 and younger $149.

The pass counts 22 ski areas in the Rocky Mountain region, including eight across Colorado's border states of Wyoming, Utah and Arizona.

14 ideas for making the most of early nightfall: Don't let the darkness get you down