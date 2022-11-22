Um, as if we're basically at the end of the year... If there's one word that sums up the zeitgeist it's, well, budget. No, we're not talking about *that* set of proposals doled out by the Chancellor of the Exchequer last week, more the small 'b' kind that people up and down the country are doing in an attempt to offset - in whatever small ways we can - the increasing cost of living.

1 DAY AGO