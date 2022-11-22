ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attend The City's Final Equity Forum Of The Year Dec 1, 6 PM At Brookview

Community members are encouraged to come to the Dec 1, 6 pm Building An Equitable Golden Valley forum with suggestions for activities and programs through which the City can build community by sharing and discussing social and cultural customs and values. Games, arts, and crafts activities will be available for the youth attendees.
