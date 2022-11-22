ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers Twitter Puzzled by Russell Westbrook's Minutes in Win In LeBron James' Return

The Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth game in five tries after defeating the host San Antonio Spurs 105-94 in a wire-to-wire victory on Friday at AT&T Center. Anthony Davis continued his torrid stretch with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James posted 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists but had nine turnovers in his return from an adductor strain that cost him five games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
DETROIT, MI
Report: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left shoulder, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Hayward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center with what was believed to be a left shoulder contusion, but he was eventually ruled out for the contest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
PHOENIX, AZ
Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Lead 1st 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Returns

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the first round of 2023 Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced Wednesday. The 2023 Pro Bowl is set to be the first without an actual tackle football game being played. Rather than the traditional format, the NFL will fill the week with skill competitions and other events before the weekend culminates in a flag football game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

