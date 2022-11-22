Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FOX Carolina
GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday. [WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]. Jason was a husband and father of four. He...
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Witness describes moments of WBTV helicopter crash.
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
WBTV
Wife of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag releases statement following tragic crash
Unbeknownst to most, Jason Myers volunteered at Arborbrook Christian Academy in Union County to teach students science. Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest traveling days for Americans. Family of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers releases statement following tragic helicopter crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Jason was the ‘Good News’ in...
WBTV
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
Two dead in helicopter crash near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two employees with a Charlotte television station died in a helicopter crash that happened around noon Tuesday in south Charlotte. The accident occurred near Interstate 77 at Nations Ford Road. MEDIC confirmed that two people were pronounced deceased on the scene. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, WBTV...
WBTV
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.
Expert Calls WBTV Helicopter Type “Squirrelly”
Tonight on Charlotte at Six we’re joined by helicopter pilot Don Evans, who flies the same model of helicopter that crashed yesterday, killing WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
Killed pilot, meteorologist identified in media helicopter crash off I-77 in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The helicopter that crashed in the Charlotte area early Tuesday afternoon has been identified as a media helicopter of WBTV in Charlotte. The news station confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday that Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who had 20 years of flight experience, were the two pronounced dead on […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
WBTV
Charlotte helicopter pilots remember Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chip Tayag was the pilot of WBTV’s Sky3, but he was also a loving husband, step father, and uncle to 13 nieces and nephews. He married the love of his life Kerry three years ago. In a statement to WBTV, his wife Kerry said:. “Chip...
WBTV
Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case
The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
