Charlotte, NC

publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
FOX Carolina

GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday. [WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]. Jason was a husband and father of four. He...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Wife of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag releases statement following tragic crash

Unbeknownst to most, Jason Myers volunteered at Arborbrook Christian Academy in Union County to teach students science. Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest traveling days for Americans. Family of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers releases statement following tragic helicopter crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. "Jason was the ‘Good News’ in...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte helicopter pilots remember Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chip Tayag was the pilot of WBTV’s Sky3, but he was also a loving husband, step father, and uncle to 13 nieces and nephews. He married the love of his life Kerry three years ago. In a statement to WBTV, his wife Kerry said:. “Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC

