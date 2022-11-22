Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
Manchester United fans sentenced for 2021 Old Trafford protests
39 fans involved in protests at Old Trafford in May 2021 have been sentenced for their involvement.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Manchester United records with & without Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player but that might not make a negative impact on United's results this season.
Apple ‘express interest’ in buying Man Utd for £5.8bn - report
Technology giant Apple are believed to have an interest in buying Manchester United for just short of £6bn.
Saudi Arabia sports minister keen on Man Utd & Liverpool investment
Saudi Arabia's sports minister has expressed a desire to invest in both Man Utd & Liverpool.
David Beckham potentially involved in takeover bids as Glazers look for full Man Utd sale
David Beckham could be involved in a bid to take over at Man Utd.
Emma Hayes believes current Chelsea side are on 'another level' following Real Madrid win
Emma Hayes was impressed with her Chelsea side's maturity after they beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Cody Gakpo, Mason Mount, Frenkie de Jong & more.
New Pep Guardiola deal bolsters Man City transfer hopes
Manchester City hope confirmation of Pep Guardiola's new contract will aid their pursuit of transfer targets in 2023.
Xavi confirms talks with €60m wonderkid over Barcelona transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have held talks with one of the world's hottest prospects over a transfer.
Pedri sends teasing message to Real Madrid star about joining Barcelona
Pedri has fired a message to a Real Madrid forward about a possible move to Barcelona.
Rangers decide on first choice for manager's job
Rangers have identified a new target in their search to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager.
How does VAR at the 2022 World Cup work?
A look at how VAR at the 2022 World Cup works and some of the unfamiliar technology we'll see.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0