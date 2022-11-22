Read full article on original website
Fairy Tales in Contemporary American Culture
In the twenty-first century, American culture is experiencing a profound shift toward pluralism and secularization. In Fairy Tales in Contemporary American Culture: How We Hate to Love Them (Lexington Books, 2021), Kate Christina Moore Koppy argues that the increasing popularity and presence of fairy tales within American culture is both indicative of and contributing to this shift. By analyzing contemporary fairy tale texts as both new versions in a particular tale type and as wholly new fairy-tale pastiches, Koppy shows that fairy tales have become a key part of American secular scripture, a corpus of shared stories that work to maintain a sense of community among diverse audiences in the United States, as much as biblical scripture and associated texts used to.
Albert Pyun, Director of ‘Cyborg’ and ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer,’ Dies at 69
Albert Pyun, the director behind such low-budget B-movies as The Sword and the Sorcerer, Cyborg and Nemesis, has died. He was 69. Pyun died Saturday, his wife and producer Cynthia Curran announced. He had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. More from The Hollywood ReporterDebbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: "She Defined a Decade"Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63Charles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82 In 1982, the filmmaker released his first movie, The Sword and the Sorcerer, which starred Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller and Simon MacCorkindale....
The Art and Texture of Black Hair
From Frederick Douglass to Angela Davis, “natural hair” has been associated with the Black freedom struggle. In New Growth: The Art and Texture of Black Hair (Duke UP, 2022), Jasmine Nichole Cobb traces the history of Afro-textured coiffure, exploring it as a visual material through which to reimagine the sensual experience of Blackness. Through close readings of slave narratives, scrapbooks, travel illustrations, documentary films, and photography as well as collage, craft, and sculpture, from the nineteenth century to the present, Cobb shows how the racial distinctions ascribed to people of African descent become simultaneously visible and tactile. Whether examining Soul Train’s and Ebony’s promotion of the Afro hairstyle alongside styling products or how artists such as Alison Saar and Lorna Simpson underscore the construction of Blackness through the representation of hair, Cobb foregrounds the inseparability of Black hair’s look and feel. Demonstrating that Blackness is palpable through appearance and feeling, Cobb reveals the various ways that people of African descent forge new relationships to the body, public space, and visual culture through the embrace of Black hair.
Truly, Madly
A sweeping and heartbreaking Hollywood biography about the passionate, turbulent marriage of Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh. In 1934, a friend brought fledgling actress Vivien Leigh to see Theatre Royal, where she would first lay eyes on Laurence Olivier in his brilliant performance as Anthony Cavendish. That night, she confided to a friend, he was the man she was going to marry. There was just one problem: She was already married—and so was he.
Being Buddhist and Some Thoughts on "Identity"
The Think Pieces continue. This month, it is a look back at a piece on being Buddhist and identity. The text version can be found below. Themes picked up on in this episode include:. Identity in an age of identity politics. Playing identity politics, or not. The discomfort of committing...
