Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita to present ‘A Service of Lessons and Carols’ on Dec. 6
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will present its 24th annual “A Service of Lessons and Carols” on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in McBeth Recital Hall. The service is free and open to the public. A Service of Lessons and Carols features...
arkadelphian.com
Group gives to Community Family Enrichment Center
The Senior Kappa Affairs Committee (SKAC) of the Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Malvern (HAM) alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., recently received a competitive grant from the Kappa Alpha Psi International Foundation. This year the HAM alumni chapter selected Arkadelphia’s Community Family Enrichment Center as its grant recipient. The CFEC...
arkadelphian.com
5 Things to Do in Arkadelphia this Thanksgiving
Today is a day Americans give thanks for the many blessings they are able to celebrate, and living life in a small college town is full of bonus blessings. While Arkadelphia is void of most college students who traveled home for the holiday, many families that remain will be celebrating Thanksgiving with relatives coming home to visit. For residents and visitors alike, The Arkadelphian has compiled a list of activity ideas families can enjoy once the turkey and dressing have been scarfed down.
arkadelphian.com
Living a grateful life: HSU professor keeps positive focus after life-changing accident
On the morning of July 5, I was acting in my common capacity as a lifeguard at the Henderson State University pool for various local characters who come to get some light exercise or self-managed physical therapy. It is a job I enjoy and a crowd I’ve come to care for a great deal over the years. It helps that they are all good swimmers, so I don’t have to worry too much. On that Tuesday, like many before, Dr. Beth Wyatt came in chipper as ever, wheeling in her friend Ann Robinson and, with me, helping her transfer from her wheelchair to the pool. She, or I, or both of us probably said to the other “See you on Thursday.”
arkadelphian.com
Joan family loses home to fire on Thanksgiving eve
JOAN — A house fire has left a Clark County family without a roof over their heads on the day before Americans give thanks for all their blessings. About 20 minutes before noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, volunteer firemen of the East Clark County Fire Department were summoned to a fully engulfed mobile home located at the intersection of Mt. Morriah and Round Hill roads. Minutes later the Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for assistance.
Comments / 0