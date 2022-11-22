Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
foodgressing.com
Pittsburgh Holiday Events & Festivals 2022: Things to Do
Holiday travelers can embrace the season with Pittsburgh holiday lights and events found throughout the city, as well as special cultural performances, shopping concepts and much more. Here is a roundup of Pittsburgh holiday events & festivals for 2022. People’s Gas Holiday Market. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market returns...
No sleeping in for Bethel Park Turkey Trot participants
Not everyone sleeps in on holidays. Well before the sun rose Thanksgiving morning, volunteers started gathering around the Clifton Road entrance to the Montour Trail in Bethel Park, ready to help prepare for hundreds of fellow early risers. At 7:30, they were off and running. Or walking. Or watching and...
wtae.com
Uniontown Turkey Trot tradition continues on Thanksgiving
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning and took part in the annual Turkey Trot in Uniontown, Fayette County. The race began at 8:30 a.m. outside the Salvation Army worship and service center on West Fayette Street. Organizers say the event brings in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New business brewing in Blawnox
A new java spot is coming to Blawnox. Black Canary Coffeehouse, located in Springdale, is expanding with a second location at 276 Freeport Road. The flagship coffee and ice cream shop opened in 2021 in Springdale and is located at 636 Pittsburgh St. Co-owners Julie Kahlbaugh and Rodney Burrell said...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 8,000 runners and walkers woke up early for turkey trots across the region on Thursday. P3R says 6,000 participants from 40 different states and two countries ranging from six months to 86 years old laced up to help raise money for the YMCA and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.In Westmoreland County, turkey trotters got out bright and early for the Greensburg Run. The race attracted more than 2,000 people. Since the trot started, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area shoppers head out for Black Friday deals
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area shoppers head out for Black Friday deals The holiday shopping season is underway and shoppers were up bright and early to cash in on Black Friday deals. (WPXI/WPXI)
top-ten-travel-list.com
10 local coffeeshops to check out in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is home to a growing lineup of independent coffeeshops. No longer are Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts your only options when it comes to enjoying one of life’s greatest simple pleasures (a great cup of coffee) outside of the house. Visiting a coffee shop on the weekend is a great budget friendly activity to enjoy anytime of the year.
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique gift
It's also known as "musical whistling" and pro whistlers can earn about $70,000 on average with top whistlers making as much as $138,000 per year, according to Simply Hired.
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
All-Clad Factory Sale Returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds December 2-3, 2022. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics, and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of...
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
12 properties set to be demolished in Westmoreland County, with sights set on many more
Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety. The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all
'You're a great family': Al Julius' legacy carries on through your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we approach Thanksgiving, we here at KDKA-TV are giving thanks for the man who started the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund 40 years ago.What we know today as the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund actually began as Julius' Turkeys. It was started by the late KDKA-TV News commentator Al Julius.In 1982, as the region's steel industry began to decline and mill after mill closed leaving so many local people unemployed, a KDKA-TV viewer named Ms. Love sent Al $10 and asked him to use it to buy food for our neighbors in need at the holidays.During an interview in 1999...
First responders called to fire at apartment building in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Squirrel Hill Thursday night. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 2700 block of Murray Avenue at 10:21 p.m. Assistant fire chief Brian Kokkila tells Channel 11 the fire began in the kitchen...
Comments / 0