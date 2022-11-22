ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kadn.com

Is Black Friday shopping fading away?

Lafayette, La (KADN)- "Everything is like half off." While some are focused on family and food, others are plotting where they can get a better bargain on deals for the holidays. "Definitely shopping in stores, I don't really do much online shopping." " I feel like online is better deals...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers will look to play for a great finish to the regualr season. They visit the Texas A&M Aggies. From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game. Today, we take a look...
WAFB

Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
GROSSE TETE, LA
Eunice News

Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS

Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA

