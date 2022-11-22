Read full article on original website
Lafayette Parish Student and All-American Cheerleader Performs at Disney World
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A cheerleader from David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette had the opportunity of a lifetime and took it. Chloe Domingue, an All-American cheerleader at DTSMA, was selected by Varsity Spirit, a global organization dedicated to the sport of cheerleading, to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour over the Thanksgiving break.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Southern's Human Jukebox, Grambling's 'World Famed' duke it out in Battle of the Bands
For the members of two Louisiana marching bands, Friday was not Black Friday nor the day after Thanksgiving, as much as it it was a culmination of months of preparation, a celebration of 49 years of history. It was the Battle of the Bands between Southern and Grambling, and the...
kadn.com
Is Black Friday shopping fading away?
Lafayette, La (KADN)- "Everything is like half off." While some are focused on family and food, others are plotting where they can get a better bargain on deals for the holidays. "Definitely shopping in stores, I don't really do much online shopping." " I feel like online is better deals...
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
kalb.com
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
Family who tragically lost child gives back to others this holiday season
A mother and grandmother are making it their mission to help single mothers this holiday season after their son and grandson was tragically killed.
KPLC TV
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
andthevalleyshook.com
Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M
The LSU Tigers will look to play for a great finish to the regualr season. They visit the Texas A&M Aggies. From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game. Today, we take a look...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
One family uses giving back as a way to heal from losing a loved one
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local family is turning their loss into an act of service for those in need this holiday season. “Losing a child is the hardest hurt that I ever had,” said Lawrence Adams, Father, and President of the Lauryn Adams Foundation. Lauryn Adams was...
Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
Eunice News
Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS
Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
It's Christmas time and we know how much everyone loves getting into the holiday spirit. What better way to do that than to check out some amazing Christmas lights -- without even having to get out of your vehicle. Lafayette's first-ever drive-thru Christmas lights display is now open. Christmas at...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.
