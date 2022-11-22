Virginia Beach Seeks Resident and Stakeholder Input on Reimagining Rudee Loop

​The City has partnered with Work Program Architects (WPA) to conduct community engagement as Virginia Beach works to establish a plan for Rudee Loop. WPA has planned multiple opportunities for residents and stakeholders to provide input on their vision of what Rudee Loop could be. Upon completion of the community outreach, the results will be provided to City Council.

The first opportunity for the public to participate is a survey. Interested residents and stakeholders may provide feedback via the SpeakUpVB survey – Reimagining Rudee Loop, which will remain open until midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

There are two options to participate in the survey:

Complete the survey online: www.publicinput.com/RudeeLoop

Call Nancy Bloom at 757-385-6279 and request a hard copy of the survey be sent to you either via email or USPS. Complete and return it to Ms. Bloom, ensuring receipt prior to the close of the survey.

Additional information may be found at www.VBgov.com/RudeeLoop.

Rudee Loop, situated at the south end of the Resort Area adjacent to Rudee Inlet, is one of the most desirable plots of undeveloped land on the eastern seaboard. During the 2019 Resort Area Strategic Action Plan update, residents identified Rudee Loop as a top priority for green space.

In May 2022, the City of Virginia Beach and the Virginia Beach Development Authority issued an RFII – a Request for Information and Ideas – on how the parcels owned by the City and the VBDA (6.2 acres) might be developed. Four proposals were received and briefed to City Council. Council requested that the public have an opportunity to provide their input and comment on the conceptual proposals.

Over the next few months, WPA will be meeting individually with key stakeholders (City departments, businesses, trade and business associations, and community groups) and the general public will have two additional opportunities to provide their input via two open house events. Details regarding the dates, locations and times are still being determined. (The survey will provide an opportunity to "Opt In" to receive updates.)

