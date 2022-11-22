Read full article on original website
Treva Albers
Treva E. Albers, age 78 of Minster, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 18, 1944 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Frances & Mildred (Brandewie) Lallemand. She married Louis Albers on November 26, 1964 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Newport. He survives in Minster.
Dreaming of a bright Christmas
Merrymakers and Christmas enthusiasts can start the season off on the right elf shoed foot by wassailing to well-lighted, holiday themed spectaculars in Coldwater, Celina and Wapakoneta. Gift of Lights got underway Wednesday night at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds while Merry and Bright Christmas Lights kicks off tonight at the...
Turner, Riders win big without Parks
ST. MARYS - With star big man Austin Parks out injured, junior Jace Turner got the chance to lead St. Marys. Turner shot 10-for-10 from the field and totaled 21 points, Evan Angstmann added 19, and the Roughriders rolled to an 81-42 win over New Knoxville in the boys basketball season opener at Grand Lake Health System Court on Friday.
Mendon house fire results in explosion
MENDON - Dozens of area firefighters spent Thanksgiving battling a rural house fire that quickly spread to other structures and vehicles and caused a propane tank to explode in a massive fireball. Roughly 50 firefighters from Mendon Union, Celina, Spencerville, Rockford, Ohio City and St. Marys fire department who raced...
